Prime Video Launches Location-Based Interactive Video Ads
Feature allows advertisers to transform a single TV commercial into variants based on ZIP code or specific state without creating multiple creative assets
In a rollout that will further heighten the competition between streaming services and local broadcasters, Prime Video is rolling out location-based interactive video ads in the U.S.
The location-based interactive ads allow advertisers to tailor their national TV commercials with location-specific content, such as local pricing, nearest dealership information, or local agent details.
This feature also allows advertisers to transform a single TV commercial into thousands of variants based on ZIP codes or tens of variations based on states without creating multiple creative assets. Advertisers can customize both messaging and clickthrough URLs for their ads through the Amazon DSP Video template, Amazon reported.
The solution will be particularly important in attracting national ad dollars and national advertisers who invest in TV advertising but struggle to effectively communicate their local value proposition, Amazon said. The solution not only enhances creative efficiency but also delivers a more relevant viewing experience for Prime Video's audience, bridging the gap between national campaigns and local relevance, the company said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.