Pliant to Showcase New Compact Crewcom Radio Pack at IBC2024

Professional intercoms provider Pliant Technologies will highlight its new CRP-C12 Compact Radio Pack at IBC2024, Sept. 13-17 at the RAI Amsterdam. The newly designed CRP-C12 compact Radio Pack (RP) was created specifically for use with any CrewCom or CrewCom CB2 system and is one of the industry’s smallest, fully featured, wireless professional intercom belt packs, measuring approximately 3.5 in. x 3.5 in (9 cm x 9 cm), while weighing just under 9 oz./ 255 g, Pliant said.

The new compact RP is available in 2.4GHz (worldwide) and 900MHz (where legal). It includes support for up to two assignable conferences with a simultaneous dual listen option. For further customization, it also includes two assignable function buttons that can be configured via a user profile for functions such as stage announce, call, or trigger of contact closures.

The CRP-C12 features an informational sunlight-readable backlit LCD display, along with easy-to-access, top-mounted A/B channel and talk buttons, dual-function buttons and easily accessible volume control. It also includes a compact 6-pin Male Mini XLR (TA6M) headset connector, a USB-C charging, firmware and pairing port, and is compatible with the Pliant PBT-RPC-66 6-Bay Drop-In Charger via an optional easy-to-use adapter. It uses the PBT-LIP-01 Lithium Polymer CrewCom Battery, the same used in current Pliant Radio Packs.

“With its compact, lightweight design, the CRP-C12 radio pack makes for an effortless, easy to operate, yet reliable solution for our customers,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales for Pliant Technologies. “When used with the CB2 system, it is a cost-effective and easy to deploy wireless intercom system. When paired with our CrewCom intercom system, users now have the option of four different radio packs.”

CrewCom is Pliant’s flagship expandable, networked-based wireless intercom system featuring seamless roaming. Pliant’s CrewCom CB2 is a full-duplex, installation-friendly, cost effective, and feature-packed wireless intercom system and is perfect for applications that do not require roaming or the full feature set of the larger CrewCom system. CrewCom and CrewCom CB2 are available in both 900MHz and 2.4GHz frequency options as well as 900MHz Oceania and 2.4GHz CE compliant models.

Pliant Technologies will be in Stand 10.C53.