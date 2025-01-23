OTT.X, Cineverse and Pledge Partner on California Wildfire Relief

LOS ANGELES—Home entertainment trade association OTT.X, fundraising platform Pledge and Cineverse said they have launched a campaign to support California wildfire relief in which Cineverse and other OTT.X member companies will donate connected-TV ad inventory to support charities helping those affected.

Cineverse has created a 15-second spot asking audiences to donate to wildfire relief and it is making it available to all OTT.X members to use on their linear FAST channels and AVOD platforms.

CTV advertising reaches some 80 million viewers a month on Cineverse’s network alone Channels currently running the spot include Barney, Comedy Dynamics, Crime Hunters, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Dove Channel, RetroCrush, and The Bob Ross Channel. Additionally, Cineverse has made a corporate donation of $10,000 to the 10 charitable organizations supporting Los Angeles wildfire relief that are initially part of this campaign.

In the spot, viewers across dozens of streaming channels are prompted to text GIVELA to 707070 or scan a QR code to go to https://www.pledge.to/cineverse-LA-fire-support and make a donation.

OTT.X vice chairman and Cineverse president & chief strategy officer Erick Opeka said in a statement: “I am proud to be part of a community of independent streaming video companies who are stepping up through OTT.X to support this recovery. Not only is it important in the broader sense to be helping those impacted by the wildfires, it is also necessary to raise awareness of the many organizations that may not have national brand awareness but are playing a significant role on the ground, helping those who need it most.”

Among the charitable organizations included:

Altadena Girls is helping young girls regain their sense of self and confidence. Started by Avery, a local teen, whose community was struck by the devastating Eaton Canyon Fire, which led to the destruction of many schools, including her own.

Animal Wellness Foundation has rescued countless animals affected by the L.A. fires. It urgently needs monetary donations to provide medical care, food and shelter for the growing number of burned and injured animals in its care.

Baby2Baby has provided more than 2 million emergency supplies to children and families affected by the Los Angeles fires. Help ensures continued support in the difficult weeks and months ahead.

BLHF: Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is providing vital mental health services to marginalized communities in areas devastated by the L.A. wildfires, offering a path to healing and stability.

California Fire Foundation supports families of fallen firefighters and the firefighters themselves. Donations strengthen its work and support California’s firefighters and the communities they protect.

Chamber of Mothers L.A. Chapter is actively supporting moms & their families suffering from the L.A. wildfires through numerous local on-the-ground initiatives, including the preparation and distribution of postpartum care kits and providing psychological support services to moms and parents about parenting through this crisis.

GoFundMe Org's Wildfire Relief Fund is currently supporting relief and recovery efforts related to the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst wildfires burning in L.A. County by sending emergency relief grants of $1,000 each to individuals who have lost homes, loved ones and property.

Los Angeles Food Bank, with partner agencies, is providing vital assistance to those impacted by the recent fires, which have disrupted access to nutritious food. Support helps ensure ongoing relief.

Pasadena Humane has rescued over 400 animals from the Eaton Fire Emergency. It urgently needs monetary donations to cover medical supplies and resources as it cares for the increasing number of burned and injured animals arriving at its shelter.

PATH: People Assisting the Homeless has responded swiftly to the devastating fires impacting Los Angeles County, which has affected their unhoused neighbors. Support enables the group to provide critical resources and assistance to those in urgent need.