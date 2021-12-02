NewTek Adds to TriCaster Line

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—NewTek has launched the new TriCaster 1 Pro, a streamlined live video production system with support for 4K UHD switching, live streaming, recording, data-driven graphics, virtual sets, media publishing, and other features.

In addition, NewTek, which is part of the Vizrt Group, has also added a number of new innovative features to its flagship TriCaster 2 Elite video production system.

Both the new TriCaster 1 Pro, and the upgraded TriCaster 2 Elite offer integrated flexibility of software and IP networks, providing the kind of tight NDI-native integration, available only in TriCasters, NewTek said.

Both TriCasters also feature LiveGraphics, LivePanel, and Live Story Creator tools as standard offering automation, title and motion graphics, and bespoke control surfaces.

“Today’s producers have to keep up with an insatiable demand for video content while maximizing flexibility,” said Will Waters, NewTek’s head of product management. “TriCaster offers the only complete set of production tools while focusing on efficiency and flexibility only available through combining IP networking and software-defined solutions. The TriCaster 1 Pro is a welcome addition for the storytellers that need robust remote calling but don’t require an extreme quantity of sources and destinations. The update to the TriCaster 2 Elite serves to cement its position as a transformative platform that truly takes video production to another level.”

Dynamic and powerful nested macros capabilities within the TriCaster Pro 1 and TriCaster 2 Elite allow operators to deliver complex productions effortlessly, NewTek said. Operators can send Alpha Channel through one of the MIX outs, bringing post-production closer to live. Users can also use the keying on TriCaster to feed graphics or real-time 3D creation tools. TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite support encoding of three channels.

They also offer improved features for integrating remote guests into productions. Both TriCaster models now offer the latest version of Live Call Connect, effortlessly integrating popular video communication applications like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, FaceTime, Zoom, Skype TX, Microsoft® Teams, Discord, Slack, and Tencent as video inputs. In addition, producers can turn any mobile device into a live production camera by using the NDI TriCaster Camera App - now available, for free, for Android and iOS devices.

Audio capabilities have also been upgraded. Using AI, TriCaster 1 Pro and TriCaster 2 Elite help to maintain all important production quality by cancelling or reducing background noise from any source. The tool automatically detects voices and cleans the audio meaning remote callers in loud environments can be clearly and easily heard, just by the touch of a button, using the Neural Voice Isolation tool, NewTek said.

NewTek TriCaster 1 Pro is available now at $21,995. International pricing may vary, NewTek said.

The NewTek TriCaster 2 Elite update is free and available to download now for all existing TriCaster 2 Elite users. TriCaster 2 Elite is available to buy and priced at $29,995