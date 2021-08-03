NBC Olympics Turns to Comcast Technology Solutions For Multiscreen Video Delivery

STAMFORD, Conn. & DENVER, Co.—NBC Olympics and Peacock are relying on Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide multiscreen video management and delivery of its production of the ongoing Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, July 23-Aug. 8. 2021.

“NBC Olympics created an immersive, high-quality and technically complex sports programming experience, which is entertaining and inspiring millions of viewers across the country,” said Bart Spriester, vice president and general manager of content and streaming provider suite at Comcast Technology Solutions.

“Our role at Comcast Technology Solutions is to remove much of that back-end complexity and enable NBC Olympics to deliver on its vision, delight viewing audiences and support business partners and advertisers. We are thrilled to be entrusted by NBC Olympics to play such a central and multifaceted role in helping them manage, monetize and deliver this epic video experience.”

CTS is helping to power digital video experiences across several platforms, including NBC Sports, NBCOlympics.com, Peacock and NBC affiliates, as well as across websites, apps and set-top box VOD services.

NBC Olympics is using a suite of CTSuite services, including CTS’ Content Delivery Suite , Direct to Consumer (D2C) Suite , Live Linear Suite , and Video on Demand Suite .

CTSuite is providing centralized ingest of video assets, workflow management, video processing, linear and VOD metadata management, availability windows, content protection and ad policies. It also is delivering content delivery services (CDN), video player technology with closed captioning and accessibility enhancements and publishing across devices, sites and apps, CTS said.

Additionally, it is providing comprehensive video data analytics and insights and a dedicated support and operations team, it said.

“Together with Comcast Technology Solutions, we are providing unprecedented coverage of the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympics, which captivates audiences across multiple platforms and devices,” said David Wilburn, vice president, technical and digital operations at NBC Sports Group.

“We selected Comcast Technology Solutions to help us manage execution of the Games because of their proven track record and ability to power exceptional digital experiences at scale. Our joint-mission is to deliver one of the most meaningful and anticipated Olympics ever and provide viewers with as many ways to connect as possible.”

Comcast Technology Solutions is a unit of Comcast. It targets multiscreen video distribution and ad-tech services. NBC Olympics, a division of NBC Sports Group, is a division of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast.