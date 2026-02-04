SMT Providing Timing And Production Data Services for Winter Olympics

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports has selected SMT (SportsMEDIA Technology) to provide results and timing interfaces, data integration tools, and broadcast graphics support for its production of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Feb. 6-22.

For the games, NBC Sports will utilize SMT to deliver real-time results and timing interfaces, scoring and graphics elements, and comprehensive production data support for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

SMT will provide TVI (broadcast television interface) support services for figure skating and alpine skiing, speed skating, short track, bobsled, luge, skeleton, snowboard, and freestyle skiing (produced from Stamford). SMT will also supply its SportsCG timing and scoring system and CIS (Commentator Information Screen) for figure skating coverage.

Additional SMT services include data feed support for Peacock digital coverage and a media asset management tool that integrates with NBC Sports’ production environment. SMT will also deploy heart-rate monitor kits, for select family members, to illustrate the adrenaline spikes experienced as families watch their loved ones compete. These services will help NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

“Each Olympic Games expands the data landscape for storytelling. SMT’s flexibility with new technologies and diverse data sources enables us to integrate results and context for live and postproduction,” said Dan Robertson, vice president, Olympics Information Technology, NBC Sports. “That agility elevates NBC Sports’ data presentation—delivering richer graphics, smarter insights, and dynamic storytelling across linear and digital platforms.”

SMT has worked with NBC Sports since 2000, assisting production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events across Europe and Asia.

“SMT is proud to bring our proven expertise, rigorous preparation, and trusted results technology to NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, continuing a legacy of support that began in Sydney in 2000,” said Gerard J. Hall, founder and CEO, SMT.

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina 2026 programming.