MRMC to Showcase New Robotics at IBC 2025

SURREY, UK—At the 2025 IBC Show at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 12-15, Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) , a Nikon-owned provider of robotic camera systems, will launch two new products: the Cinebot Nano and the RPS-LT (Roaming Pedestal System with robotic arm).

MRMC will exhibit alongside Nikon and RED Digital Cinema in Hall 11 (11.C20). In a dedicated MRMC Broadcast area shared with RED, MRMC will demo its new RPS-C2 (Roaming Pedestal System) with a lift column, and the latest addition, the RPS-LT, a variant option with a robotic arm.

Also on display will be the RLS (Rail Lift System) with the AFC (Agile, Fast and Compact) robotic head mounted with a RED V-Raptor (X) camera using Phantom Track Recording Mode, which will be demonstrating how these track-based robotics can seamlessly integrate into dynamic virtual production workflows, powered by Disguise. The immersive environment will feature dynamic backdrops with scenes that transition from day to night, showcasing the true power and flexibility of the integrated solutions, the company said.

In addition, there will be hands-on demos of the Slidekamera Orion Slider with the Bullhead Studio multi-axis robot head, and a dedicated section for Sports broadcast robotics.

The new RPS-LT is a next-generation free-roaming camera robotic system mounted with the compact Studiobot LT 6-axes arm. Designed for high-end broadcast studios, this new system brings MRMC’s core technology of robotic camera arm platforms to a roaming pedestal. Providing smooth, class leading motion, the RPS-LT enables broadcasters to capture otherwise challenging dynamic camera angles with ease and complete creative freedom, according to the company.

A key selling point, MRMC said, is the integrated LIDAR system provided by industry leader’s SICK, which will provide MRMC's roaming pedestal range with ultimate precision for positioning and safety. Intelligent choreography and built-in collision avoidance ensure multiple units can operate safely within a studio with seamless movement.

MRMC says RPS represents "a product-defining evolution" built on the need to solve common issues experienced with many free roaming pedestal offerings currently on the market. Specifically, the MRMC RPS has three steering wheel trucks, each with two driven wheels designed to deliver perfectly balanced power. With the option to pair with a teleprompter, broadcasters can maintain perfect on-camera delivery while staying fully immersed in the creative process.

The Motion Control area will feature the new Cinebot Nano at IBC for the first time, a compact, nine-axis motion control robot designed for solo filmmakers and content creators. With a 7kg camera payload, one-meter reach and speeds up to one meter per second, the Cinebot Nano delivers smooth repeatable moves in tight studios or remote locations. The system packs neatly into three cases, remaining under air travel limits.

Cinebot Nano runs on MRMC’s simplified Flair Lite software, that provides an intuitive interface that strips back complexity without compromising on creative precision, according to the company. The system also features Push Moco keyframing.

Alongside the new Cinebot Nano will be its big brothers, the Cinebot Mini and Cinebot Max. This immersive interactive showcase will highlight the power of motion control and robotic precision in professional content creation and IBC attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on and interact with the Cinebots, shooting objects on the stand. RED Komodo cameras will be mounted on the Cinebots for demonstration.

“We are looking forward to IBC2025 and being in Amsterdam once again, especially with such landmark new products,” said Assaff Rawner, CEO of MRMC. “The Cinebot Nano and RPS-LT showcase how we continue to evolve our technologies to meet the needs of our customers across the film and broadcast industries.”