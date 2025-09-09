CBS ATLANTA to Launch New AR/VR News Operation

The new AR/VR news studio during a rehearsal for the Sept. 15 launch of local newscasts at CBS Atlanta.

ATLANTA—CBS Atlanta has announced that it will officially launch of its local newsroom with a new state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) news studio on Monday, Sept. 15.

The station is billing the AR/VR news studio as the first of its kind in the area.

It also announced that three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and Atlanta native Jobina Fortson-Evans has been named anchor of CBS Atlanta’s newscast.

The newscasts will premiere Monday, Sept. 15, at 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM, anchored by Fortson-Evans, who brings a decade of experience and a deep connection to the Atlanta community. Fortson-Evans will solo anchor both evening newscasts from the virtual set, guiding viewers through immersive reports that blend cutting-edge technology with trusted journalism.

CBS announced earlier this summer that owned-and-operated WUPA (Channel 69) would become the new home of CBS’ network entertainment, news and sports programming.

Gray Media-owned WANF had been the CBS affiliate for 31 years. It has been renamed Atlanta News First and is transitioning to a local news-focused independent station.

“Our newsroom is built on the belief that local journalism thrives when led by people who know and care about the community,” said Shawn Hoder, vice president and news director of CBS Atlanta. “Jobina’s talent, integrity and deep Atlanta roots make her the perfect choice to lead our coverage as we continue to expand our news operation.”

“It’s an incredible honor to help shape CBS Atlanta’s voice and lead this groundbreaking newsroom,” added Fortson-Evans. “Atlanta is my home, and I’m deeply committed to telling stories that reflect the heart, complexity and resilience of our community.”

Before joining CBS Atlanta, Fortson-Evans launched and hosted ATL Live, a daily lifestyle show on Atlanta News First. She previously anchored and reported at KGO-TV/ABC7 News in San Francisco, WAVE 3 News in Louisville and WMDT in Salisbury, Md. A graduate of Howard University, she received a White House Correspondents’ Association scholarship, presented by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

“To be the first anchor in the region to deliver local news through a fully immersive AR/VR experience is both thrilling and humbling. This technology allows us to engage viewers in new ways – making the news more accessible, more visual and more impactful than ever before,” added Fortson-Evans.

CBS Atlanta becomes the ninth CBS-owned station to adopt this next-generation technology, joining its sister stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco (the Bay Area), Denver, Miami and Texas. It is the third CBS Station to deliver all newscasts in a fully immersive AR/VR format – setting a new standard for how local news can be experienced. The AR/VR studio transforms traditional news delivery into a dynamic, visually rich experience, enhancing viewer understanding of complex topics – from weather systems to civic issues – through hyper-realistic simulations and interactive storytelling.

“Atlanta is one of the most vibrant and dynamic news markets in the country, and we’re thrilled to officially launch CBS Atlanta’s newsroom in a way that sets us apart,” said Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations and CBS News and Stations Digital. “It’s a chance to redefine how local news connects with the communities we serve. We’re listening, investing in innovation and delivering news that is informative and resonates with everyone.”