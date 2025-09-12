Shotoku Debuts Swoop Cranes for Studio Robotics at IBC2025

AMSTERDAM—Shotoku Broadcast Systems, a major developer of robotic systems, has announced plans to take studio robotics to the next level at IBC2025 by debuting a new line of Swoop robotic cranes.

Swoop is designed to replace manually operated cranes and jibs, which typically require one or even two dedicated operators and are unable to be tightly integrated into robotic camera systems.

The new line of cranes will be demoed at Shotoku’s IBC stand 12.F47 during the show.

“We are so excited to be introducing Swoop to the world at IBC,” explains James Eddershaw, managing director at Shotoku. “Swoop represents a major step forward in studio robotics combining creativity, control, and safety in one elegantly engineered system.The crane enables broadcasters to reach new heights and, dare I say it, new lows by expanding creative possibilities while enhancing operational flexibility.”

The range launches with two sizes: Swoop 140 and Swoop 220, representing a boom arm reach of 140 cm (4'7”) and 220 cm (7'3"). Both versions combine precision engineering with Shotoku’s renowned reliability, enabling production directors to create and precisely repeat sweeping shots with confidence and ease.

Swoop also offers two base options to match production needs and budgets. The SmartPed robotic base (Swoop SP) provides complete freedom of movement across the studio floor with remotely controlled X/Y positioning. Alternatively, a manual base delivers a cost-effective solution for situations where manual relocating of the base between shots or shows is all that’s required, the company said.

Swoop integrates seamlessly with Shotoku’s TR-XT advanced control system for complete control of the crane within the studio. TR-XT’s StudioView display shows Swoop’s location relative to other cameras, while the SoftRail system allows Swoop SP to be controlled along tightly defined SoftRail paths ensuring precise, safe, and consistent movement across the floor, the company explained.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Swoop system uses a specially configured version of Shotoku’s TG-47 robotic pan/tilt head. Mounted on the end of the Swoop’s arm, the TG-47 ensures operators can frame the perfect shot while the crane provides dramatic new camera angles and shot transitions, out of reach of even the most advanced robotic pedestals.

Given the importance of safety, the company said that Swoop systems are designed from the ground up with safety in mind. Multiple intelligent proximity detectors are mounted along the length of the arm and above and below the payload creating a dynamic protective “bubble” that detects obstacles, stops all movement, and prevents collisions.

A single button switches Swoop seamlessly into Local mode for repositioning when required. A safety locking bar is available in Local mode whenever the arm needs to be locked in position.