Netflix Consolidates VFX, Virtual Production Operations Under ‘Eyeline’ Brand

Netflix has announced that it is merging its Scanline VFX and Eyeline Studios creative companies into one brand called Eyeline.

Netflix acquired Scanline in 2021. In a blog post, Eyeline CEO Jeffrey Shapiro explained: “Three years after joining Netflix, we’re excited to take the next step and bring these two world-class innovators together for the first time under one brand: Eyeline. By combining Scanline’s award-winning visual effects with Eyeline’s cutting-edge production capabilities and innovative lab tools, we’re uniting two industry-leading teams under a single vision: to push the boundaries of what’s possible in production.

“Eyeline combines nearly four decades of visual effects artistry with cutting-edge virtual production, AI-enabled tools, and advanced research,” he added. “Merging Scanline VFX and Eyeline Studios under one brand enables us to pioneer new tools, facilitate creative collaboration, and drive the future of filmmaking for the most ambitious storytellers around the world.”

Both Scanline and Eyeline Studios, which operated as Netflix’s virtual production and research lab prior to the merger, have worked on a host of Netflix productions.

Shapiro noted that Scanline, which was founded 36 years ago, earned a Scientific and Technical Academy Award for its proprietary fluid simulation software, Flowline, and contributed groundbreaking work to global hits such as “Stranger Things,” “Wednesday,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and Netflix’s latest film, “The Woman in Cabin 10.” Last month, Scanline won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie for “Andor: Season 2” on Disney+.

Eyeline Studios, founded in 2019, pioneered the use of virtual production and volumetric capture, earning the Visual Effects Society’s inaugural Groundbreaking Technology Award for its stage technology, most recently showcased in the creation of Professor Orloff in “Wednesday: Season 2,” Shapiro said.

Eyeline’s Light Dome—the first-of-its-kind virtual production stage to replicate any real-world lighting condition with exacting realism—was recently used on “Happy Gilmore 2” and the upcoming “A House of Dynamite.” Eyeline Studios has also led the field in applying generative AI to production, most notably in Netflix’s Argentine sci-fi series “The Eternaut,” Shapiro said.

