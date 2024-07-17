Interra Systems To Show BATON 9 AI/ML-Based Media QC Solution at IBC Show

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Interra Systems will show the latest developments in its content-aware quality control (QC), monitoring, captioning and analysts at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

"At IBC this year, we are excited to showcase our BATON Captions solution, which harnesses the power of machine learning, automatic speech recognition and NLP to significantly reduce the need for human intervention while providing accurate captioning enhanced with QC checks,” said Penny Westlake, senior director of Europe at Interra Systems.

“Multi-language support is critical for broadcasters and service providers, especially in Europe, so we've improved our captioning product further to support a range of languages, including Spanish, French, Finnish, Polish, Portuguese and many others," she added.

New features for BATON Captions include web-based player enhancements and new correction options like segmentation and shot boundary correction. Interra Systems also will show BATON Media Player, which simplifies how users play, inspect and verify audio and video content, the company said.

The company will also show BATON 9, the latest version of its QC solution, featuring advanced AI and machine learning capabilities. It employs automated QC to meet the highest standards for quality and compliance, the company said.

Interra Systems has updated the solution’s framework updates, enhanced the performance of video quality checks for 4K files and added support for RDD59 specifications as well as direct analysis of image sequence formats apart from optimized MXF file verification. The company also has enhanced advanced diagnostic tools to monitor system health and improved the API, it said.

"We will also demonstrate how our solutions are consistently being developed in response to key trends in the evolving media and entertainment environment. For example, our ORION suite of solutions addresses the monitoring needs of next-gen media workflows, driven by cloud infrastructure, automated error handling, ad-insertion checks, root cause analysis, and high-quality video output, and designed for compatibility with CMAF, SRT, and SMPTE's ST 2110 standard," said Westlake.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At IBC 2024, Interra Systems will show new capabilities for its ORION suite of solutions that support a wide range of deployment scenarios in hybrid and cloud environments. These enhancements cater to linear broadcast, IP-based delivery and live/VOD OTT content, the company said.

The company has enhanced its software-based ORION-OTT monitoring solution with the addition of localization support, certification for the latest OS releases and Dolby Atmos integration. ORION-OTT updates also improve dynamic ad insertion (DAI) and server-side ad monitoring as well as low-latency stream monitoring and support the latest DRM solutions, it said.

Interra Systems also will show it ORION 2110 Probe, which supports SMPTE ST 2110 monitoring, enhancements for ORION Central Manager (OCM) and VEGA Media Analyzer (VMA).

See Interra Systems at IBC 2024 Stand 7.C11.