Hearst Media Production Group Launches New FAST Channel

NEW YORK—The Hearst Media Production Group is expanding its portfolio of free-ad-supported TV (FAST) streaming channels with the launch of Rovr Pets on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S.

Rovr Pets marks the third FAST channel from Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), an independent producer and distributor of original programming that is using its large production slate to expand its streaming portfolio of channels.

Rovr Pets features hundreds of hours of award-winning pet-themed series produced by HMPG including “Dr. Chris Pet Vet”, “Best Friends FurEver”, “Ready Set Pet”, “Tails of Valor”, “Vets Saving Pets” and more.

In 2020 HMPG launched the Xplore FAST Channel and in 2021 the Jack Hanna Channel, both of which are also available on Samsung TV Plus.

"Pets play a powerful role in everyday life, and this is an ideal platform to celebrate that bond," said Frank Biancuzzo, president of Hearst Media Production Group. "Our tremendous library of pet-focused programming and engaging content will become a must-see destination for every pet lover."

"We're excited to launch this new channel on Samsung TV Plus," added Andrew Tew, HMPG senior vice president, global licensing and distribution. "We'll continue to explore unique opportunities in this space, through acquisitions and original programming."

HMPG's current program portfolio comprises more than 30 series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast station groups and networks and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.