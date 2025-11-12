Field & Stream, Outdoor America Launch Field & Stream TV

Country music superstars Morgan Wallen and Eric Church (pictured above) are among the investors backing the new venture.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Field & Stream and Outdoor America have formed a strategic partnership to launch Field & Stream TV, rebranding Outdoor America’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) and broadcast platforms under the outdoor brand.

The collaboration—announced by Doug McNamee, president of Field & Stream, and Nick Rhodes, CEO of Outdoor America Holdings—unites Field & Stream’s 150-year heritage with Outdoor America’s rapidly growing television network to create video destination for outdoor storytelling and lifestyle content.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Outdoor America team to launch Field & Stream TV with a powerful and immediate distribution footprint,” said McNamee. “This partnership allows us to tell more stories that celebrate life outdoors—through new, exclusive programming and an unmatched ability to reach audiences and sponsors across every channel. It’s a defining step in Field & Stream’s continued evolution.”

The launch of Field & Stream TV marks the next phase of the outdoor brand’s growth in media, joining its print publication, website, social platforms and podcasts with a 24/7 television network. The rebranded channel will feature exclusive new content, original series and special programming.

Positioned as the home of the “Country Sports Lifestyle,” Field & Stream TV will bridge the worlds of outdoor pursuits and authentic American culture. The channel will develop original programming in collaboration with leading outdoor storytellers, top sports producers and music partners, including investors Morgan Wallen and Eric Church, to bring audiences stories that celebrate the connection between hunting, fishing, camping and outdoor cooking.

“The Field & Stream name represents the gold standard of authenticity in the outdoors,” said Outdoor America’s Rhodes. “Together, we’re building a world-class outdoor lifestyle network with premium programming, dynamic partnerships, and a global vision.”

More information is available on the Field & Stream and Outdoor America websites.