First-Ever Black-Owned Animation Network Set to Launch in Summer 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga.—Husband and wife duo Jermaine and Whaketa Hargrove have announced that they plan to launch the first-ever Black-owned streaming animation network, Animation TV, in Summer 2022.

The couple intend for Animation TV to be a platform that streams all aspects of animation culture and a place that allows viewers of all ages and nationalities to experience the beauty of animation culture.

Animation TV will offer its content with a subscription and linear channel model and plans to work with Small Town Animation Studios to deliver original, exclusive animation content such as the highly anticipated diabetic superhero movie “Gumshe: The Type 1 Protector,” or faith-based series “The Sunday Schoolers,” and other originals like “Animate My Life,” “Welcome to Gamerville,” “Princess Tatenda” and the award-winning series “Shelly: The Dancing Spider.”

The start-up also stressed that Animation TV will be working to create opportunities for future animation industry professionals by using a portion of its revenue to provide animation scholarships for students from under-served communities.

CEO and founder of Animation TV, Jermaine Hargrove said "we are using Animation TV and exclusive content to bring awareness to the lack of diversity and inclusion in the animation industry. By offering distribution to global animation creators, we will amplify the voices that sometimes go unheard. Structuring a theatrical partnership with a major film Studio for some of our stronger animation IP's is also a goal of Animation TV. We are currently looking to finance, develop and distribute all forms of animation content(2D/3D) from creators all over the world."

Animation TV also plans to tap into the Metaverse and NFTs as features of the platform. Animation TV will also be distributed globally for users of all operating system interfaces, including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, and the worldwide web.