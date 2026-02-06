Gray Media Inks Expanded Telemundo Affiliation Agreement
Deal adds new affiliates in Dayton, Ohio; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Lafayette, Louisiana
ATLANTA—Gray Media has entered into a multi-year affiliation agreement with Telemundo Network that extends its Telemundo affiliations to three new markets.
The new agreement includes new local affiliates in Dayton, Ohio (WZCD-LD); Chattanooga, Tennessee (WTVL-CD, WDNN-CD); and Lafayette, Louisiana (KNGC-LD), on Gray-owned stations in those markets.
Gray’s expanded Telemundo portfolio now reaches over 1.6 million Hispanic TV households across the country, delivering comprehensive news and entertainment programming tailored to US Hispanics including the first and/or only Spanish-language locally produced newscasts in numerous markets.
Gray is Telemundo’s largest affiliate group. The popular Spanish-language television network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of popular sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Super Bowl LX.
“This expanded relationship with Telemundo demonstrates Gray’s deep commitment to serving this fast-growing viewer and business segment in America,” said Susan Sim Oh, senior vice president of strategy and operations of the Gray Telemundo Affiliate Station Group. “We are excited to continue our strong partnership with Telemundo to deliver high-quality Spanish-language content, sports, and news that resonates with US Hispanic audiences. This growth directly reflects our corporate mission to be the trusted news source in every community we serve.”
Gray Media’s Telemundo stations deliver more than 1,100 hours of local Spanish-language news and investigative news programs each month across all markets and have more than 50 million digital impressions annually across local news sites and apps, making it one of the most important local Spanish-language news operations in America.
