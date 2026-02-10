Zeiss Introduces Aatma Prime Lenses

OKERKOCHEN, Germany—Zeiss has unveiled the Aatma set of nine high-end full-frame T1.5 cinema primes that combine the benefits of modern optical design with the nostalgic image characteristics that popular today.

Nine Aatma primes make up the set, including 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 65mm, 85mm, 100mm and 135mm lenses. The lens set draws inspiration from well-regarded 20th century Zeiss lenses, combining an emotion-driven look with the mechanical reliability, data integration and workflow compatibility required for today’s productions.

“With Aatma, we wanted to give cinematographers an expressive and characterful choice within the Zeiss offering,” said Jeanfre Fachon, senior product manager of Cinema at Zeiss. “Over the years, we have come to acknowledge how much some of our legacy lens lines are still appreciated. But instead of simply remaking them, we looked at their most appealing characteristics and drew inspiration to incorporate into a new optical design.”

The word "Aatma" is derived from Sanskrit, meaning innermost essence, self or soul. Aatma lenses’ character recalls classic Zeiss optics, offering softly painted skin texture with reduced contrast, smooth and vibrant focus transitions between planes and a rich bokeh with a subtle soap bubble effect.

This carefully created aesthetic allows cinematographers to achieve a nostalgic yet refined look that supports storytelling without compromising control and repeatability.

The lenses produce an organic, emotionally resonant image while remaining suitable for a wide range of cinematic applications. Their rendering enhances texture and atmosphere, enabling filmmakers to infuse personal style into each frame while retaining the precision required for contemporary productions.

They retain the form factor, size, weight and operability of the company’s current premium cine lenses. "Extensive positive feedback on ergonomics meant there was no need to reinvent the wheel—only to adapt what is already known and trusted to work seamlessly with Aatma’s optical design," said Fachon.

Like all modern high-end Zeiss cinema lenses, Aatma offers Zeiss eXtended Data (XD) technology and is fully integrated into the Zeiss CinCraft ecosystem, supporting efficient visual effects, camera tracking and virtual production workflows.

The lenses are available individually or as a complete set. Customers may begin placing orders for the lenses. Delivery is expected to begin in June from authorized Zeiss Cinema dealers.

Zeiss has posted a YouTube video to show the capabilities of the lenses in action.