iSpot Introduces Agentic AI Platform iSpot SAGE

BELLEVUE, Wash.—iSpot, a cross-platform TV ad measurement and attribution company, has announced the launch of iSpot SAGE, an agentic AI-powered platform that the company says revolutionizes how independent measurement can be leveraged to unlock new insights, accelerate workflows, drive better consumer connections and assure advertising effectiveness.

As part of the launch, iSpot also announced that it has made a significant investment in NVIDIA AI services so that SAGE can generate deep insights from its data. That investment reflected the fact that substantial compute is required to extract metadata and storylines from every frame of every ad (2.5 million ads) and to compile themes from every verbatim survey response (~100M verbatims).

iSpot said that SAGE was developed over two years with active input and testing from some of America’s top brands, such as General Motors who expressed support for the product.

“The market has made it clear that a trusted model, grounded in expert data, is the only AI they want for their video investments. iSpot SAGE delivers on this by pairing the productivity gains of AI with a partner who knows their data better than anyone, eliminating the doubt and manual busy work that has plagued campaign optimization for years,” said Miles Drayton, global director, marketing intelligence, General Motors.

The iSpot SAGE platform’s agentic AI builds on years of investment into research and development as the company sought to perfect machine learning models applied to its robust and foundational advertising data set. It also marks the next generation of applications and capabilities for iSpot, which first modernized TV ad measurement by introducing real-time comprehensive ad intelligence using machine learning and automations starting in 2012.

“iSpot is the leader in real-time video ad analytics across creative, audience and outcomes,” says Sean Muller, CEO, founder, iSpot. “Now we are putting our massive proprietary intelligence to work in AI models that the industry can trust, and with our continued mission to modernize the TV marketplace with insights that are fast, accurate and actionable.”

The first wave of product availability is focused on helping marketers forge previously impossible connections between creative elements, consumer perceptions and industry intelligence.

The company also stressed that iSpot SAGE moves beyond generalist AI by offering a suite of specialized tools that immediately transforms often-burdensome data pulls and analyses into production deliverables and actionable insight.

Key aspects of iSpot SAGE for Creative include:

Expert Agents for Performance and Strategy: iSpot SAGE for Creative deploys two key agents: the Creative Insights Analyst for diagnosing performance and the Creative Planning Assistant for generating strategic recommendations, designed to provide expert analysis and insights in real-time.

Workflow Automation (Beta): Users can instantly generate data-driven creative briefs, script outlines, and storyboard directions, dramatically accelerating the path from insight to production.

Competitive Intelligence: With iSpot SAGE for creative, the industry will be able to unlock multi-brand analysis, enabling marketers to run direct, in-depth comparisons against competitor ads and themes.

The core value of iSpot SAGE is its foundation in a historically comprehensive data set that generalist AI models cannot replicate. iSpot described these key features of those capabilities:

Deep Creative Insights: With AI-powered, frame-by-frame analysis — including storyline and transcript generation — combined with direct feedback from persistent consumer surveys, iSpot SAGE effectively categorizes ads into themes and super-themes, then scores those themes against key metrics such as likability, attention and purchase intent. By tagging storylines, characters, settings and product details, SAGE is able to link specific creative elements to performance.

Granular Performance Metrics: Marketers gain full access to ad-level Ace Scores (Likability, Attention, Watchability) and Purchase Intent metrics, tied directly to specific creative themes within the ads.

Precision & Scale: iSpot SAGE supports advanced audience slicing, allowing users to filter results by specific demographics and high-value "Intender" segments (consumers planning to buy). The platform is built for enterprise use with improved collaboration features capable of processing a large volume of ads from multiple brands and campaigns simultaneously.