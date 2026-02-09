HBO Max To Launch In The UK & Ireland On March 26

LONDON, U.K. —Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its HBO Max streaming service will launch in the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Already available in over 110 territories worldwide, HBO Max will offer a mix of best-in-class series, movies, extraordinary real-life stories and, via TNT Sports in the UK, live sport.

For the first time, audiences in the UK and Ireland will be able to stream the exclusive collection content from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, DC Studios and Max Originals, all in one place on HBO Max.

HBO Max will also become the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK1, giving subscribers access to top quality live sports content including the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Adobe Women’s FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Gallagher PREM Rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby, UFC, MotoGP, Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling and much more.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of Global Streaming and Games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “After decades of delighting audiences in the UK & Ireland with our remarkable stories and brands, it’s a huge thrill to finally bring it all together on HBO Max, and also offer it directly to all consumers. Starting at just £4.99 per month or £5.99 for our complete entertainment offer – HBO Max brings the most differentiated and best streaming offer to market.”

“Launching HBO Max in the UK & Ireland marks a significant moment for viewers here,” added Andrew Georgiou president & managing director for Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe. “HBO Max will offer them their most loved series and movies from HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Studios, alongside premium sports from TNT Sports in the UK, within an outstanding single destination for this great content and strong value proposition. Nowhere else will you be able to get The Pitt, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Lanterns, Superman, One Battle After Another, as well as the eagerly awaited Harry Potter series, all together.”

In addition to movies and HBO originals and series, HBO Max will include the full range of TNT Sports content and live coverage. Subscribers can stream exclusive matches from the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and Adobe Women’s FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League, as well as every Gallagher PREM Rugby match, Premiership Women’s Rugby, more than 1,000 live cycling broadcasts each year including every stage from the Tour de France, every match from the Australian Open and Roland-Garros, every MotoGP race, plus the World Snooker Tour, the winter sports season, Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 and much more.

With an unchanged price of £30.99 per month for TNT Sports, the service will offer subscribers a standalone TNT Sports plan or ability to purchase alongside select HBO Max plans.

Following HBO Max’s launch, TNT Sports will also continue to be distributed via existing partners in the UK & Ireland. The company’s discovery+ streaming service will continue as the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK until TNT Sports moves to HBO Max on 26 March. From this time, fans who subscribe to TNT Sports via partners in the UK will be able to access it on HBO Max.

Beginning March 26, viewers in the UK and Ireland will have a range of entry points to HBO Max spanning four monthly entertainment plans, providing accessible and flexible options to suit all preferences. In the UK, TNT Sports is also available as standalone plan or can be purchased alongside select HBO Max entertainment plans1.

HBO Max described the various tiers and pricing for the streaming service as follows:

Basic with Ads (£4.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD. All the best HBO Max shows and movies, excluding movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

Standard with Ads (£5.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads. All the best HBO Max shows and movies, including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

Standard (£9.99/month): Stream on 2 devices in Full HD, with 30 downloads. All the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,4 including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

Premium (£14.99/month): Stream on 4 devices in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos (where available) and 100 downloads. The ultimate HBO Max experience with all the best HBO Max shows and movies on an ad free basis,4 including movies that first stream on the service following their theatrical release window.

TNT Sports Plan (£30.99/month): Including TNT Sports 1-4, TNT Sports Ultimate, live event feeds and TNT Sports Original Documentaries (limited to two of your available streams). Can be purchased within the UK as a standalone plan or in addition to select entertainment plans.

At launch HBO Max will be available direct from hbomax.com. In addition, HBO Max launch partners in the UK & Ireland will include Sky5 and, Prime Video giving customers even more ways to access award-winning entertainment, movies and live sport.

HBO Max will be available on all major devices including TVs, set-top boxes, streaming devices, mobiles, tablets, game consoles and platforms including Android, EE / BT TV, Fire TV, iOS, LG, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung, Virgin TV and Xbox.

Subscribers will be able to create up to five personalized profiles, receive tailored recommendations and enjoy features like Continue Watching and, depending on your plan, offline downloads. Families will also be able to set up kid-friendly profiles with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

HBO Max will be available for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play beginning March 12.