Vista PHX to Buy Christie Broadcast and Professional Video Businesses

Christie Digital Systems USA and Vista PHX, Corp., today announced an agreement in principle to sell the Christie Broadcast and Professional Video business to Vista PHX, Corp., a new corporation created by former Vista Systems owners and industry veterans, Clark Williams and Jeff Wilson.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction, expected to close by the end of February, would mark the return of some of the industry’s most respected video processing technologies to the innovators who designed, built, and championed them.

Continuing to operate in Phoenix, Arizona, newly formed Vista PHX, Corp., will acquire the Christie intellectual property and essential operational infrastructure for the Spyder, Terra, Phoenix, and Mastering Gateway product lines.

The new owners said this transition will bring these video processing platforms back to their roots, where the products were originally developed and manufactured. In particular, the transaction will help secure the future of the Spyder brand, a benchmark for uncompromising performance in live events, broadcast, and high-end installations worldwide. The Phoenix-branded distributed content management system, Terra SDVoE platform, and Mastering Gateway Series further reinforce Vista PHX, Corp.’s capabilities in delivering end-to-end mission-critical video processing solutions.

“Bringing Spyder and the other innovative video processing product lines back under independent ownership is significant,” said Clark Williams, CEO of Vista PHX, Corp. "For our customers, this acquisition means continuity where it matters and acceleration where it counts. The same team, the same engineering DNA—now with the clarity and autonomy to move faster and invest deeper in the platform our customers rely on."

Michael Phipps, president, Christie, added that “The divestiture of the Broadcast and Professional Video group reflects our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities. We believe that returning the video processing family of products to Clark Williams, Jeff Wilson, and the Vista PHX team will best position them for sustained growth under owners whose core mission is centered on these products. We are committed to ensuring a smooth and responsible transition for employees, customers, and partners.”

The new owners highlighted the following benefits of the deal: