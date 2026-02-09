Trump Backs Nexstar-Tegna Deal

WASHINGTON—The proposed deal for Nexstar to acquire Tegna got a major boost on social media in recent days when President Trump weighed in with his support for the deal.

“We need more competition against THE ENEMY, the Fake News National TV Networks,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site . “Letting Good Deals get done like Nexstar - Tegna will help knock out the Fake News because there will be more competition, and at a higher and more sophisticated level. Those that are opposed don’t fully understand how good the concept of this Deal is for them, but they will in the future. GET THAT DEAL DONE! PRESIDENT DJT”

In response, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who has repeatedly noted that he would like to strengthen local broadcasters, offered perhaps his clearest intention to date of his willingness to get rid of the 39% ownership cap.

Carr postedon X that “President Trump is exactly right. The national networks like Comcast & Disney have amassed too much power. For years, they’ve been pushing this Hollywood & New York programming all over the country with no real checks. Let’s get it done and bring real competition to them.”

Trump's willingness to back the deal and by implication support changes in station ownership rules marks a reversal from his previous position attacking efforts to lift the 39% ownership cap as something that would help "radical left networks."

In a social media post on Nov. 23, 2025 Trump linked to a Newsmax article that said lifting FCC station ownership caps would be a “disaster for conservatives.” In the earlier post, Trump also complained that if proposals to lift the cap “would allow the Radical Left Networks to ‘enlarge,’ I would not be happy…If anything make them SMALLER!”