FilmRise Adds 11 Creator Libraries

NEW YORK CITY—FilmRise is expanding its partner program for creators with the addition of 11 creator libraries, the company said.

The FilmRise Creator Partner Program is a turnkey distribution model that curates and distributes creator content to the biggest streaming platforms in the United States, Canada and abroad. The program spans genres that include true crime, food, wildlife, comedy, gaming and lifestyle.

This summer, FilmRise will distribute UnspeakablePlays, a spinoff of the Unspeakable channel, which will highlight the creator’s gaming vertical. The studio also will distribute That Chapter and Sam and Colby, its first set of true crime/paranormal exploration programs in the creator space. The three series will debut on The FilmRise Streaming Network, including select FilmRise FAST channels and on third-party streaming platforms, FilmRise said.

Gaming-centric creators that have joined the FilmRise Creator Partner Program include: LazarBeam, ShanePlays, PrestonGamez, and Hyper. Additionally, Kendall Rae TheWhyFiles, Ididathing and Jschlatt are signed for upcoming distribution with FilmRise, it said.