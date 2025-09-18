Philo Adds 6 New Channels to Its Free TV Lineup

Philo has announced that its free TV lineup continues to expand, with the addition of five new channels from Lionsgate and one from QVC Group, boosting the free channel count to over 110, live, ad-supported channels available without a subscription.

These channels are also included in Philo’s $28/month Core channel lineup, which features 70+ top-rated pay-TV channels, plus the 110+ free channels, and the entire AMC+ library.

Philo described the new additions as follows:

50 Cent Action: 50 Cent Action brings you high-octane movies and series, curated by 50 Cent himself, for the ultimate thrill ride.

Designated Survivor: Tom Kirkman, a low-level cabinet member, is unexpectedly catapulted to the presidency after a catastrophic attack during the State of the Union address kills everyone above him in the line of succession.

Lawless: Dive into the criminal underworld where justice is a game, and the stakes are high.

Nurse Jackie/Weeds: Dive into the chaotic, darkly witty worlds of suburban drug dealer Nancy Botwin and pill-popping nurse Jackie Peyton. Gritty, sharp, and addictively entertaining.

Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor: Tyler Perry’s feel-good sitcom set in a family-run diner, where outspoken Hattie Mae Love dishes out laughs, love, and life lessons.

The Big Dish: Get the 411 on all things QVC® and HSN® with The Big Dish Channel. It’s every shopper’s dream: a 24/7, curated channel where you can stream the hottest shows and brands from QVC and HSN, plus original series bursting with expert how-tos and inspiration from QVC+ and HSN+. Watch and shop more of your favorite fashion, home decor, beauty finds, and more or even discover your next special something.

More information is available here.