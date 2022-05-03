Dolby Labs Names Shriram Revankar To Head Its Advanced Technology Group

SAN FRANCISCO—Dolby Laboratories has appointed Shriram Revankar to be senior vice president of its Advanced Technology Group, the company said today.

Revankar, most recently vice president and fellow at Adobe, founded several Adobe global research labs, including the company’s Big-Data Experience Lab and Document Intelligence Lab. His leadership of the labs helped to enable the growth of Adobe’s Experience Cloud and Document Cloud businesses, Dolby said.

In his role at Adobe, Revankar identified and built the near-term and future technology necessary for multiple businesses and SaaS-based offerings, which are reliant on data science, immersive media experiences, artificial intelligence and computer vision, it said.

“Throughout Shriram’s career, he has identified and delivered technology innovations to enable significant business growth for new and established businesses,” said Kevin Yeaman, president and CEO of Dolby. “I’m confident that Shriram’s leadership, passion for innovation and domain experience will help fuel Dolby’s future technology offerings and create more immersive experiences.”

Before his time at Adobe, Revankar was a Xerox Fellow and founded and led the company’s Smart and Adaptive Systems Lab. As chief architect of its Production Solutions business, he developed a platform that enabled integration of multiple independently developed enterprise solutions to interoperate at scale, Dolby said.

Revankar earned a master’s degree and Ph. D. from SUNY Buffalo. Steve Forshay, who previously served as the company’s senior vice president of the Advanced Technology Group, will support the leadership transition and retire in June, it said.

“Dolby continuously innovates to deliver the best audio and imaging technologies,” said Revankar. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to build on Dolby’s strong product foundation and lead the team inventing the next generation of immersive tools, content and services.”