Avid Releases Pro Tools 2025.10

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has today announced the release of Pro Tools 2025.10, a feature-rich update that the company said offers notable advances in immersive music creation and workflow efficiency.

Designed for music creators and postproduction professionals, the latest Pro Tools version introduces powerful new immersive audio capabilities with Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, integrated SoundFlow automation, in-app tutorials, and six new Inner Circle Rewards.

“This new version of Pro Tools is all about access and ease of use – making complex immersive audio more intuitive, workflow automation more seamless, and high-value creative tools more available to users,” said Chris Winsor, director of Pro Tools Product Management at Avid. “Whether you’re mixing spatial music, speeding up repetitive tasks, or exploring Pro Tools for the first time, this updated version delivers capabilities that help creators stay in their flow and elevate their work.”

The Pro Tools 2025.10 release continues Avid’s momentum in music and post innovation by streamlining creative workflows, accelerating routine tasks, and enhancing access to professional-grade tools that empower creators to deliver exceptional audio content from anywhere, the company explained.

Notably, Pro Tools 2025.10 delivers native support for 360 Reality Audio, enabling artists and producers to position sounds all around the listener – above, below, and on all sides – placing them at the center of an immersive musical experience. Built on Sony’s object-based 360 Spatial Sound technology, this integration enables seamless 360 Reality Audio content creation directly within a Pro Tools session, while offering:

The upgrade provides effortless format conversion from Dolby Atmos to 360 Reality Audio, with stems and settings carrying over automatically, which means that users can continue to mix and edit in both formats within the same session

Included limited versions of the Audio Futures WalkMix Panner and 360RA WalkMix Renderer for Pro Tools Studio and Ultimate subscribers and perpetual license holders with a current support and upgrade plan.

“By integrating Sony’s 360 Reality Audio directly into the Pro Tools environment, artists and producers can now explore new creative dimensions – all without switching out of their trusted workflow,” said Winsor. “This is a powerful step forward in delivering the immersive experiences today’s listeners are seeking.”

Jordy Freed, senior director, deputy head of Sony’s Personal Entertainment Business, added: “360 Reality Audio opens a bigger creative canvas inside Pro Tools – making immersive music creation more accessible and giving artists and producers the tools to push the boundaries of spatial sound and connect with listeners in bold new ways.”

The new version also allowed users to automate complex tasks with SoundFlow in Pro Tools

Avid has integrated SoundFlow, the industry’s leading workflow automation platform, directly into Pro Tools. All users now gain access to 1,700+ free prebuilt macros, allowing them to automate repetitive actions like bouncing stems, creating tracks, and navigating complex sessions.

Available in all versions of Pro Tools, the new SoundFlow panel keeps creators in the zone by enabling powerful shortcuts at a keystroke. Premium SoundFlow subscribers can unlock deeper functionality, including access to their full macro library, Flows, and an AI-powered Session Assistant – a natural language automation tool that understands context and runs complex tasks instantly at the user’s command.

“Avid’s integration of SoundFlow is a pivotal step toward a more intuitive studio future,” said Christian Scheuer, founder and CEO of SoundFlow. “Together, we’re putting world-class automation directly in the hands of every Pro Tools user – enhancing productivity and empowering creativity.”

A new “Learn” tab, powered by SoundFlow, offers interactive tutorials that walk users through key workflows such as audio recording, MIDI editing, and navigating the UI. These hands-on demos make Pro Tools more approachable for new users and faster to master for pros looking to expand their skills.

Pro Tools 2025.10 delivers six new Inner Circle Rewards from Avid’s top-tier plugin and content partners. Available to annual Pro Tools subscribers and perpetual customers on active upgrade plans, the latest rewards include:

Acon Digital Verberate 2 – transparent reverb with realistic spatial simulation

Acon Digital DeBleed:Snare – AI-powered snare bleed removal

Nightfox Audio Rendition Lite – MIDI chord/arpeggio plugin for fast songwriting

Three Leap Expansions for Kontakt Player – loops and samples to inspire new ideas

Other enhancements to Pro Tools 2025.10 include: speech-to-Text enhancements, including offline and batch transcription; and UI Customization, Dark Mode support, and MIDI workflow optimizations