ASG Names Macky Beheshti Director, Enterprise Storage and Systems

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Media and entertainment technology and services provider Advanced Systems Group has named Macky Beheshti as director, enterprise storage and systems.

Most recently storage systems specialist, data center group at Lenovo, Beheshti is a 30-year enterprise technology leader with experience on both the manufacturer and channel sides of the business, ASG said. He’ll focus on the key areas of traditional IT facility integration, enterprise software, workflow solutions, managed services and cloud orchestration for as-service delivery models, according to the company.

“I’m eager to apply my experience from the manufacturer's side to the complete solutions approach of ASG,” Beheshti said. “I’ve seen how challenging it can be from the customer’s perspective to weave multiple technologies into a single, efficient workflow. At ASG, we provide solutions that improve a customer’s operational and financial bottom line.”

Beheshti’s hiring is part of ASG’s bid to expand its business beyond its role as a go-to partner for media and entertainment companies, it said. ASG said Beheshti is expected to play a key role in the company’s expansion into enterprise-level support for such new verticals such as corporate, education, government organizations and health care, which need secure and flexible storage and systems integration for mission-critical applications.

“Storage is the crown jewel of any organization,” he said. “It’s where the data lives, and where risks, from ransomware to inefficiencies, can wreak the greatest havoc. I’ve spent my career helping customers understand not only how to protect data, but also how to leverage it to power new business opportunities. At ASG, we’ll bring that mentality to bear across a broader set of industries, showing more customers how they can benefit from innovative solutions applicable to their unique workflows.”

ASG President Dave Van Hoy said the hiring of Beheshti highlights how the company is evolving to meet customer needs.

“Twenty-seven years ago, Macky began the process of nurturing ASG into what is today one of the largest storage vendors in media and entertainment,” he said. “He has a rare blend of technical depth and business acumen. He gets the pain points our customers have—whether it’s protecting valuable data, supporting hybrid workflows, or orchestrating global cloud solutions—and he knows how to put the pieces together in ways that drive business value. His leadership will drive us into new markets and continue to deliver the customer-focused solutions we’re known for.”

For more information on ASG, click here.