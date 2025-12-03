Dolby and NFM to Debut First-Ever Dolby Home Experience

SAN FRANCISCO & THE COLONY, Texas—Dolby Laboratories is making what it is calling a “new chapter” in its retail efforts as part of an agreement with NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) to launch the first-ever Dolby Home Experience , at NFM's The Colony location on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Dolby said that the Dolby Home Experience is an immersive retail destination where shoppers can see, hear, and feel how Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos transform their favorite movies, music, sports, and games.

"The Dolby Home Experience at NFM represents a new era of experience-driven retail," said Ketrina Dunagan, head of Americas marketing at Dolby. "This launch reflects how Dolby is meeting today's consumer through experiences that show, not tell, the difference our technologies make. Together with NFM, we're bringing the power of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to life in a way that's simple, accessible, and built for how people shop today."

Built as a dynamic, interactive environment, guests can explore the ultra-vivid picture of Dolby Vision and the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos in a setting that feels like home guided by Dolby-trained experts and surrounded by the latest TVs, soundbars, and devices from leading brands. From inspiration to hands-on demos, the space helps consumers understand the value of a better entertainment experience, no technical expertise required, the two companies said.

"We are giving our Dallas-Fort Worth customers a new way to explore home entertainment," said Robert Kincheloe, store director at NFM. "The Dolby Home Experience transforms our store into an interactive destination where shoppers can try out the latest products, get hands-on guidance from experts, and see how premium entertainment technology fits into their everyday lives."

Dolby and NFM will host a two-day grand launch event from Saturday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 7, with interactive demos, exclusive offers, giveaways, and hands-on opportunities to explore Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

More information is available at the Dolby Home Experience webpage .