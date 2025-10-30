Operative Media Names Mike Napadano as CEO

NEW YORK—Advertising technology company Operative Media has named Mike Napadano as its new CEO.

The company described Nadpadano’s promotion as an important milestone in its next growth phase. Former chief technology officer at Disney ABC Television Group, Napadano has been with Operative since 2019, most recently as its chief customer officer.

“This is an exciting moment for Operative,” Napadano said. “We’ve built a remarkable foundation of world-class products, deep customer partnerships, and a trusted position with the biggest brands in media. As the industry continues to evolve, our focus is on scaling that foundation with the technology and intelligence that help our clients operate smarter, grow faster and unlock new value across every screen.”

An industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Napadano at Disney ABC Television Group led enterprise initiatives spanning advertising technology and distribution, Operative said. Prior to that, he was senior vice president and chief information officer for sales, research and analytics at NBCUniversal, where he helped modernize data and technology operations, according to Operative.

Since joining Operative in 2019, the company said, Napodano has played a key role in scaling its cloud solutions, driving delivery excellence and strengthening its partnerships with global media companies.

“The pace of change in media has never been faster, and Operative is uniquely positioned at the center of that transformation,” said Napodano. “Our vision is to be the connective platform that unites technology, data and operations across the ecosystem. We’re enabling media companies to innovate with agility, optimize performance and realize the full value of their audiences and content. I’m energized by what’s ahead as we continue to grow and innovate alongside our customers.”

Operative said it is the preferred advertising management solutions provider for more than 300 top media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Disney/ABC, Australia’s Seven Networks and Sky. Since 2000, it has grown to process more than $60 billion in ad revenue, the company said.