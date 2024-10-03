Charter Will Offer Ad-Supported Peacock to Spectrum TV Select Video Subscribers

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn.—Charter Communications will begin offering the ad-supported version of NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service free to its Spectrum TV Select video customers as part of a multiyear renewal of its carriage agreement with the programmer.

Through its programming deals reached over the past year, Charter said it will soon provide Spectrum TV Select video customers up to $65 per month of direct-to-consumer streaming value, including Peacock, Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, AMC+, BET+, ViX, Max and Discovery+. Charter also will allow video customers to upgrade to Peacock Premium+, which is ad-free, and will make both Peacock products available for purchase to its millions of broadband-only customers in 2025. At $95 per month, Spectrum TV Select is the top-tier subscription package for Charter customers.

“This extension of our strategic relationship with Charter ensures Spectrum video customers will continue to have access to the leading media portfolio, whether they choose to watch on traditional TV or stream it on Peacock,” NBCUniversal Chairman, Content Distribution Matt Bond said. “We also achieved our primary goal, which was to strike a deal that recognizes the value of our linear programming and the investments we’ve made in developing premium content, expanding the distribution of Peacock to more consumers. We are pleased to partner with Charter to reach these objectives to the benefit of our viewers.”

In addition to the inclusion of Peacock Premium for Spectrum video customers at no extra charge, the distribution agreement ensures Charter’s continued carriage of NBCUniversal’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, Bravo, CNBC, CNBC World, E!, MSNBC, Universo, Oxygen, Syfy, Telemundo Network, Universal Kids, USA Network, Golf Channel, NBC Sports Regional Networks and New England Cable News. The following channels will be included in the Spectrum TV Stream service: Bravo, CNBC, CNBC World, E!, MSNBC, Oxygen, Syfy and Universal Kids.

“With the renewal of our longstanding partnership with NBCUniversal, we now have completed deals with every major programmer to create better flexibility and greater value to our customers by including DTC streaming apps with their Spectrum TV service at no extra cost,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand. “As we look ahead to 2025, we plan to extend this customer-first philosophy and deliver even greater value and choice to better align with customers’ current viewing preferences, including through hybrid linear DTC relationships, DTC streaming to Internet-only subscribers, and smaller video packages with DTC add-ons. We appreciate NBCUniversal’s willingness to join forces with us for the benefit of our video and broadband customers.”

Financial terms were not disclosed; Charter expects to begin offering Peacock to its customers in the coming months.