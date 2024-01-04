Charter Adds Disney+ Basic to Spectrum TV Select Package for Free

Charter’s landmark carriage agreement with Disney last year is beginning to work its way into the pay TV programming landscape with the launch of the ad-supported version of Disney+ on all Spectrum TV Select packages nationwide at no additional cost.

As part of Charter’s efforts to revamp and modernize pay TV video packages for the streaming landscape, the cable operator successfully pushed to get rights to add streaming services to its packages during carriage negotiations with Disney last year. The final agreement also reduced the number of Disney cable channels Charter would have to carry.

Charter has said that the changes were needed to address the changing economics of pay TV at a time when cord cutting has hurt sub counts and companies like Disney have been investing heavily in content for their streaming services.

“With the launch of the Disney+ Basic offer, TV Select customers can now enjoy access to Disney’s popular streaming content as well as their high-quality linear TV channels, all included as part of one video package,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter. “As the video industry continues to evolve, we are committed to including direct-to-consumer apps like Disney+ with Spectrum services while providing a simplified TV viewing experience through platforms such as the Xumo Stream Box. We are pleased to partner with Disney to further this goal to the benefit of our mutual customers.”

Disney+ is the streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programs, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content.

“The inclusion of Disney+ alongside a curated lineup of our TV channels brings the best of both worlds from Disney’s unrivaled entertainment portfolio to Charter’s video customers,” said Justin Connolly, president, platform distribution, The Walt Disney Company. “Our goal has always been to meet consumers where they are, and these collective offerings will maximize value for Spectrum TV Select customers while simultaneously broadening the audience of our advertiser supported streaming services.”

In addition to Disney+ Basic, Charter plans to begin including complimentary access to ESPN+ in its Spectrum TV Select Plus video package in the coming months.

Spectrum TV Select customers can learn more and activate their Disney+ Basic subscription by creating an account at no additional cost at https://www.spectrum.com/cp/disney-plus.