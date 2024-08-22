Paramount+ Essential Added to Charter’s Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Offerings

STAMFORD, Conn. & NEW YORK—In a notable example of how pay TV operators are bulking up their streaming offerings and bundling them with traditional cable channels, Charter Communications, Inc. and Paramount Global have announced that the ad-supported version of Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, Paramount+ Essential, is now available in all Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino packages nationwide at no additional cost.

As part of the companies’ new multi-year distribution agreement, Spectrum video customers can immediately begin streaming over 40,000 episodes of shows and movies, including top-rated original series like “Tulsa King,” “Special Ops: Lioness,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “Big Brother,” plus live sports on CBS, through the Xumo Stream Box or any other Paramount+ supported device.

“By including Paramount+ Essential with our Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino packages at no extra cost, we are continuing to provide greater value for our video customers,” said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter. “This partnership not only enhances the viewing experience with access to top-rated original content and live sports, but it also creates new distribution opportunities for Paramount and is a significant step towards building a healthier video ecosystem that benefits both our customers and the industry as a whole.”

Paramount+ Essential provides streaming access to programming from CBS, in addition to hit shows and movies from such brands as BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.

“Paramount and Charter have a long-shared commitment to deliver more ways for audiences to enjoy their favorite premium content as the media landscape continues to evolve,” said Ray Hopkins, president of U.S. Networks Distribution at Paramount. “We look forward to expanding our reach and engagement with Spectrum subscribers through the addition of Paramount+ Essential for the first time, a broad household offering with something for everyone across our leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment programming.”

Eligible Spectrum video customers can learn more and activate their Paramount+ Essential subscription at www.spectrum.com/ParamountPlusOnUs .