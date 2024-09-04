AMC Networks, Charter Renew Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.—AMC Networks and Charter Communications have announced they have agreed to an early renewal of their distribution agreement that will allow Charter to carry AMC Networks' portfolio of linear cable networks for multiple years to come.

As part of Charter's strategy of including programmer streaming apps in the cable bundle to enhance the value proposition, the ad-supported version of AMC Networks' direct-to-consumer streaming service AMC+ will also be included at no additional cost to Charter's Spectrum TV Select customers.

Additionally, Charter will make AMC+ available for purchase to its millions of Internet-only customers.

"This agreement with AMC Networks supports our goal of enhancing the value and variety of premium entertainment content available to our customers," said Tom Montemagno, executive vice president, programming acquisition for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of video and connectivity services. "The addition of AMC+ at no extra cost for our TV Select customers builds on our new distribution framework, which this year alone has included the addition of Paramount+ Essential, ViX Premium with Ads, Disney+ and ESPN+. We appreciate AMC Networks' partnership in reaching a distribution agreement that benefits our mutual customers and helps transform the video industry."

With the agreement, Spectrum video customers will continue to enjoy access to AMC Networks' cable portfolio, including AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV and We TV.

With the addition of AMC+, Charter, through its programming deals, will be providing its Spectrum TV Select Plus customers more than $40/month in retail value for streaming apps, and over $30/month in retail value for Spectrum TV Select/Select Signature customers, the pay TV operator said.

AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle featuring world-class originals, award-winning series and exclusive movies. The service includes same-day access to all original AMC series and full access to Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

"This early, multi-year agreement between Charter and AMC Networks ensures Spectrum TV customers will continue to have access to our high-quality original programming however they prefer to watch it, including through the ad-supported version of AMC+," said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. "Charter has been a long-time partner, and this agreement reflects our strong and mutually beneficial relationship and commitment to viewers."