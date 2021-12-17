CES 2022 Adds New Health Protocols And Will Offer COVID-19 Tests

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced new health protocols for CES 2022 in Las Vegas and is reporting that it will offer complimentary COVID-19 rapid testing kits.

This additional measure builds upon the previously announced requirement that all in-person attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Upon arriving at designated badge pick up locations, CES attendees will be provided with Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test kits. Each BinaxNOW Self Test kit contains two tests, which can be used twice while attending the show.

The CTA noted that the test is easy to use, requires only a shallow nasal swab, takes 15 minutes and can be done from the convenience of a hotel room. It strongly encourages all participants to test for COVID-19 before they leave home and within 24 hours before entering a show venue.

“CES is a global event, and we continue to see strong momentum with new exhibitors signing up every day,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “In August, we announced that every CES attendee must be fully vaccinated. CES will also provide complimentary COVID-19 rapid tests, onsite at badge pickup locations, as an additional step to protect the health and safety of all our attendees, exhibitors and staff.”

The organizers also reported that CES 2022, which returns to Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022, has attracted more than 2100 exhibitors, including brands like Abbott, Amazon, AMD, Autograph, Damon, Goodyear, Hisense, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, LG Electronics, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Revival Health, Samsung Electronics, Sierra Space, Sony, Waymo and more.

The updated list of health protocols planned for CES 2022 is:

Testing – All CES attendees MUST be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The organizers also request that attendees test for COVID-19 within the 24 hours period prior to entering a CES venue.

CES will provide complimentary PCR testing for non-US based attendees who require testing prior to their return flight home.

Vaccination Requirement – CES attendees MUST show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend CES. Detailed information on the proof of COVID-19 vaccination process can be found here.

Attendees must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or World Health Organization (WHO). A list of approved vaccines can be found here.

U.S. based attendees are encouraged to use the CLEAR complimentary mobile app and Health Pass feature to expedite vaccine validation.

Non-U.S. based attendees, as well as U.S. based attendees who may be unable to use CLEAR, will need to provide their proof of vaccination at designated locations on-site.

Mask Requirement – Masks are required for large indoor events in the State of Nevada.

CES attendees will be required to wear masks as follows:

In exhibit booths and indoor exhibit facilities.

In conference and keynote rooms.

CES shuttle buses and any CES transportation services.

Safety ambassadors will be walking the exhibit floor to offer masks to those who may need one.

Additional health protocols include:

Venues – Enhanced ventilation systems and cleaning protocols in CES venues.

Conference programming and meeting rooms – Set to enable social distancing.

Show floor design and flow – Wider aisles and one-way traffic flows in certain areas.

Food and beverage – Sanitizing stations and guidance on attendee best practices.