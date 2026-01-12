CES 2026 Attendance Hits 148,000

LAS VEGAS—CES 2026 has announced that it attracted 148,000 attendees, including some 6,900 members of the media in what the organizers said was the largest iteration of the tech show since the pandemic.

The organizers also reported that 55% of CES attendees were senior-level executives, reinforcing the event’s status as a premier gathering for industry leaders and decision-makers and that the show, which ran from Jan. 6 to 9, had more than 4100 exhibitors, including some 1200 startups, covering 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space.

“CES is the world’s most powerful proving ground for innovation,” said Gary Shapiro, executive chair and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES. “CES is more than a showcase; it’s where technology meets community, business, and policy. Global leaders, startups, and policymakers came together to highlight technologies that will define the next decade of economic growth and competitiveness.”

The show also features more than 400 conference sessions with more than 1300 speakers, attracted more than 200 government attendees, including FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who was interviewed by Shapiro during a fireside chat at the show. The organizers also reported that the event led to the creation of 37,000+ news stories and content.

“The energy at CES 2026 was extraordinary,” said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. “CES brings the global tech ecosystem together for an unmatched volume of deal-making, partnerships, and idea-sharing. The innovation unveiled this week spanning AI, quantum, mobility, robotics, health, and so much more, underscores CES as the global stage where bold ideas move from vision to reality.”