Haivision To Feature Live Video Contribution at IBC 2024 

MONTREAL—Haivision Systems will showcase the latest developments in its ecosystem of live video contribution solutions at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The ecosystem enables broadcasters to:

Contribute low latency video over any network. The Makito X4 HEVC and H.264 encoders stream 4K UHD, HD, and HDR video at ultra-low latency over the internet. Haivision Pro mobile transmitters contribute live video over bonded cellular networks, including public and private 5G.

Distribute to on-prem and cloud production workflows. Haivision’s StreamHub and SRT Gateway receive, decode and distribute live video streams for cloud production and on-prem workflows, including SDI, NDI and SMPTE ST 2110 with NMOS.

Manage devices and workflows. Haivision Hub 360, the cloud-based master control solution, helps broadcasters remotely manage and control all their field units and video contribution feeds for live production workflows.

Stream over 5G from smartphones. Leveraged across the Paris Olympics, the MoJoPro camera app contributes high-quality HD video to live production workflows from anywhere by bonding cellular and Wi-Fi network connections.

Haivision also will show Haivision Command 360, its video wall solution for operation and command centers within mission-critical applications for government, public safety and enterprise customers, the company said.

