Haivision Unveils Makito FX
The new Haivision ultra-low latency 4K video and computer graphic encoder is designed for operation centers and control rooms
MONTREAL—Haivision has expanded its Makito series of encoding solutions with the Makito FX Encoder, an ultra-low latency, 4K video encoder.
Designed to meet the stringent security requirements of operation centers and control rooms, the Makito FX can be deployed to remote locations to encode and stream live video into command centers at very low latency, enabling real-time analysis and quick decision-making, the company reported.
The Makito FX can also securely stream control room displays and common operating pictures to collaborate with off-site decision makers.
“The Makito Series of video encoders and decoders is world-renowned for its high-quality performance, ultra-low latency, and reliability, and is used in the most demanding environments and biggest live broadcast workflows,” said Jean-Marc Racine, chief product officer, Haivision. “The Makito FX builds on this legacy by adding HDMI input encoding, delivering the most flexible and secure real-time video streaming solution for operation centers and control rooms."
The Makito FX’s mission-critical features include HDMI input capture, encoding, and IP streaming of live video and computer graphics in resolutions up to 3840x2160p60 with H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC codec as well as support for KLV metadata. The Makito FX also features a hardened operating system, dual network interfaces, and support for IPv6.
More information about the Makito FX Encoder is available here (opens in new tab).
