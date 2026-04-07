Public Media Management Hires Christian Siebeneck as VP, Technology & Innovation

BOSTON—Public Media Management (PMM) today announced the addition of Christian Siebeneck as VP, Technology & Innovation, bringing seasoned public media technology leadership to support the growth of PMM's Cloud and Classic Joint Master Control services across the public television system.

Siebeneck joins PMM with an extensive background in public media technology, most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer at Twin Cities Public Television (TPT) in St. Paul, MN, and prior to that as Chief Technologist at Ideastream Public Media in Cleveland, OH. He has also served as an advisor on PBS's Enterprise Technology Committee. His experience spans broadcast infrastructure modernization, cloud solutions, operations, and enterprise technology strategy directly aligned with the services PMM delivers to member stations.

“Christian brings exactly the kind of real-world public media experience that resonates with station leaders,” said Marc Hand, CEO of Public Media Management. “His understanding of the challenges stations face, from aging infrastructure to tightening budgets, makes him a natural advocate for what PMM delivers in support of local public stations.”

In his new role as VP, Technology & Innovation, Siebeneck will work directly with public television stations to advance adoption of PMM Cloud and PMM Classic, represent PMM at the NAB Show and the PBS Annual Meeting, and contribute to the ongoing development of PMM's Network Operations Center capabilities and technology roadmap.

“I’m excited to join PMM as VP of Technology & Innovation, where I can strengthen the cloud services that power public media while driving innovation that supports the vital work of stations across the country,” said Siebeneck.

Public Media Management (PMM) provides managed master control services to public television stations through its Network Operations Center at GBH Boston.