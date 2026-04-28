KEET PBS Deploys PMVG TechBundle Services To Modernize Operations

EUREKA, Calif.— Public broadcaster KEET PBS has adopted two components of the Public Media Venture Group (PMVG) TechBundle suite of integrated services designed to modernize operations in response to a loss of funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

“We knew we had to make a significant change,” said Amy Stem-Faulk, general manager at KEET PBS. “The combination of funding pressures, staffing changes and aging infrastructure made our existing model unsustainable.”

KEET PBS deployed the PMVG TechBundle’s Public Media Management (PMM) Cloud and transmission and monitoring services from Transmission Services Group (TSG). The combination provides the station with a cohesive, jointly delivered solution across master control, transmission and monitoring. The move also makes KEET PBS the first public media station to adopt two parts of the bundle, PMVG said.

“By implementing PMM Cloud and TSG services, we are able to modernize our operations, reduce complexity and move forward with confidence, while continuing to serve our community with the reliability our viewers expect,” said Stem-Faulk.

At the core of this transition is PMM Cloud, a centralized, cloud-based, fully managed master control solution. By moving master control operations to the cloud and pairing them with TSG’s managed transmission and monitoring services, KEET PBS is reducing its on-premises technical footprint.

The transition enables KEET PBS to move from multiple equipment racks to a streamlined setup that can operate within a small studio or transmitter environment.

“We are proud to partner with PMM to offer a truly turnkey solution for the public media system,” said Jim DeChant, director of operations for TSG, powered by HC Jeffries Tower Company. “By combining PMM’s cloud-first master control with TSG’s expert transmission management, we are giving stations like KEET PBS a sustainable path forward, ensuring their vital local content reaches viewers with maximum efficiency and zero downtime.”

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As part of joining the PMM network, KEET PBS will also gain access to a broader ecosystem of public media partners. Stations such as PBS SoCal are working alongside KEET to share best practices and help streamline operations. This provides an added layer of collaboration and support beyond the core technology services.

The full suite of PMVG TechBundle services also includes traffic and streaming components.