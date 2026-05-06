Riedel Ups Marc Engroff to CFO, Shifts Frank Eischet to Group COO

Riedel Communications has named Marc Engroff as chief financial officer and will transition Frank Eischet to group chief operating officer under a strategic initiative to strengthen its operational management, the company said.

The restructuring follows Riedel Group CEO Thomas Riedel’s purchase of camera and lighting technology maker ARRI and is meant to bolster the management structure of Riedel Communications while enhancing coordination and governance at the Riedel Group, the company said.

In his new role as CFO, Engroff assumes responsibility for finance, control, M&A, global purchasing and IT, among other key corporate functions, Riedel said.

Eischet’s new priorities will include a greater focus on strategic alignment, operational scalability and the continued development of global structures, Riedel said. He will continue as a managing director of Riedel Communications.

“Frank has been instrumental in building the structures that have enabled Riedel’s growth over the years,” Thomas Riedel, Riedel Group CEO and founder of Riedel Communications, said. “With Marc, we are appointing a highly capable and trusted leader from our own ranks who combines strong financial expertise with a proven ability to translate data into strategic direction. This evolution strengthens Riedel Communications operationally while further developing our leadership at the Riedel Group level.”

Eischet joined Riedel in 2011 as chief financial officer and managing director, the company said. During his tenure, Riedel grew from a company with less than 50 million euros in revenue to one generating more than 250 million euros alongside significant international expansion, Riedel said.

Engroff joined Riedel in 2024, most recently as director, group controlling. Prior to Riedel, he held several finance leadership roles at Deutsche Telekom, a company he joined in 2008.

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“I am very grateful for the trust that Thomas and Frank have placed in me,” Engroff said. “I take on this responsibility with humility, supported by my outstanding team, which has been with me along the way, and by many great colleagues across the organization. Looking ahead, I am excited to continue shaping Riedel’s development while ensuring we support its growth in a sustainable and resilient way.”

Added Eischet: “Riedel’s success has always been a team effort. I am proud of what we have achieved together over the past years and grateful to have been part of this journey. With Marc taking on the CFO role, we are strengthening our operational foundation even further. I look forward to focusing more on the broader development of the Riedel Group and driving the next phase of our growth.”

For more on Riedel, visit its website.