NAB Hires FCC Staffer Ben Arden as SVP, Deputy General Counsel

WASHINGTON—Ben Arden, formerly a special counsel in the FCC’s Media Bureau, has joined the National Association of Broadcasters as senior vice president and deputy general counsel.

Arden will lead NAB’s policy and legal advocacy before the Federal Communications Commission, the group said, advocating broadcasters’ priorities on such issues as media ownership, competition policy and the evolving media marketplace. He’ll report to Rick Kaplan, NAB’s chief legal officer and executive VP of legal and regulatory affairs.

“Ben brings an exceptional depth of experience in communications law and policy, along with a proven ability to navigate complex regulatory challenges,” NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said. “His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue advocating for policies that ensure local television and radio stations can compete and thrive.”

As FCC Media Bureau special counsel, Arden advised Carr’s office and FCC senior leaders on a wide range of issues, including media ownership, transaction reviews, foreign ownership, retransmission consent and emerging technologies, NAB said.

Arden was with the FCC for 15 years and held multiple leadership roles. Prior to the Media Bureau post, he served as chief of staff and legal adviser to then-commissioner Carr, playing a role in shaping communications policy and coordinating with congressional officers and industry stakeholders, NAB said.

Prior to the FCC, Arden was an associate attorney at law firm Williams Mullen, representing communications clients before Congress, the FCC and other federal agencies, NAB said. He earned his law degree from Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and political science from Arizona State University.