Carr Announces FCC Staff Promotions

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr announced a number of staff promotions that will see Adam Chan, Anthony Patrone, Allison Howell, Connor Glisson, Erin Boone and Alex Sanjenis assume wider roles.

“The FCC’s talented staff represent the best in public service,” Carr said. “I continue to be impressed every day by their dedication and the great results they deliver for the American people. I am honored to announce these promotions.”

The promotions include a new Acting Chief of the FCC’s Media Bureau, which rules on many issues facing broadcasters, including station license renewals and ownership caps.

The FCC described the promotions as follows:

Senior National Security Counsel. Adam Chan has been serving as Chairman Carr’s National Security Counsel, and he is now promoted to Senior National Security Counsel.

Senior Counsel. Anthony Patrone has been serving as a Legal Advisor in the Office of Chairman Carr, and he is now promoted to a Senior Counsel to Chairman Carr. Anthony’s portfolio will include advising the Chairman on matters before the Enforcement Bureau.

Legal Advisor. Allison Howell has been serving as an Attorney Advisor in the Office of Chairman Carr, and she is now promoted to a Legal Advisor to Chairman Carr. Allison’s portfolio will include advising the Chairman on matters before the Media Bureau.

Director, Office of Legislative Affairs. Connor Glisson has been serving as a Senior Legal Advisor in the front office of the FCC’s Space Bureau, and he is now promoted to Director of the FCC’s Office of Legislative Affairs. Previously, Connor served as Tech Policy Counsel to Senator Marsha Blackburn and as Legislative Correspondent to Senator David Vitter. In addition to his experience on Capitol Hill, Connor also brings years of valuable experience from his prior roles in the private sector and in public service, including at USAC, NTIA, and FCC.

Deputy Chief of Staff. Erin Boone has been serving as a Senior Counsel to Chairman Carr. She will now serve as a Deputy Chief of Staff covering a range of issues in coordination with the FCC’s Chief of Staff, Scott Delacourt.

Acting Bureau Chief. Alex Sanjenis has been serving as a Deputy Bureau Chief in the FCC’s Media Bureau. He will now serve as the Acting Chief of the FCC’s Media Bureau.

Full bios are available on the FCC’s website at: https://www.fcc.gov/about/leadership/brendan-carr/staff