Peter Thordarson Joins ASG as Technical Account Executive

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Systems integrator and technology provider Advanced Systems Group has tapped Peter Thordarson as technical account executive.

The 40-year industry veteran has held several prominent engineering and operations roles in the Media & Entertainment and enterprise sectors at companies such as Microsoft, Fox, DirecTV Sports and Ericsson (MediaKind), ASG said. He’ll report directly to ASG Chief Innovation Officer Claudia Souza.

As technical account executive, Thordarson will serve as a dedicated client advocate and sales-technical expert, guiding clients toward innovative technology approaches and industry best practices, ASG said.

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“I’m most excited that a critical part of my job is to stay on top of the latest technology offerings in broadcast and media storytelling,” he said. “And I’m thrilled to join this well-respected ASG team and bring my experience to bear. It's an exciting time for broadcast and production technology, and I look forward to helping our clients tell their stories.”

Bringing on someone with Thordarson’s extensive engineering background should be a significant benefit to ASG clients, Souza said.

“His 40 years of experience allows him to understand each client’s unique challenges and communicate with them on a level that goes far beyond typical sales roles,” she said. “He grasps the engineering realities of live production and can give clear guidance on the optimal solutions. I’m 100% confident that Peter will be a huge contributor to ASG’s continued success.”

For more information on ASG, visit its website.