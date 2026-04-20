Heidi Steffen to Become President of TitanTV

TitanTV, Inc. has announced that Heidi Steffen will become president, effective May 11, 2026, as part of a planned leadership transition.

The news follows TitanTV’s recent announcement of president Mick Rinehart’s planned retirement.

Steffen currently serves as TitanTV’s chief revenue officer and has played a key role in the company’s growth, customer relationships, and strategic direction. She is also recognized across the industry for her thought leadership in broadcast metadata quality, consistency, and discoverability, including a recent white paper she authored. In her new role, she will lead TitanTV as the company continues to build on its strong foundation in linear scheduling, signal prediction, and related technology solutions.

”Heidi has been an important leader at TitanTV and a trusted partner to me, our team, and our customers,” said Chris Kelly, CEO of TitanTV. “She brings deep industry knowledge, strong relationships, and broad respect across the broadcast community. She understands both our business and our customers exceptionally well, and I’m confident she is the right person to lead TitanTV as President.”

“I’m excited to step into the role of president at TitanTV at such an important time for our industry.” said Heidi Steffen. “Mick has built a strong and enduring foundation, and while I recognize that I have big shoes to fill, his mentorship has prepared me to lead with confidence. I’m energized by the opportunity to work alongside our talented team as we continue to innovate, strengthen our partnerships, and shape the future of program data and the viewer experience.”

As part of this transition, TitanTV also announced several internal promotions that reflect the depth and strength of its team. Karol Shepherd has been promoted from Account Manager to Sales & Marketing Manager; Morgan Berns from Technical Support Analyst to Technical Support Manager; Duane Larson from Customer Care Manager to Sales Support Manager; Jenniffer Whitlock from Customer Support Specialist to Customer Support Manager; and Lori Williams from Operations Support to Customer Support Specialist.