World Skills Café to Address Industry’s ‘Talent Crisis’ at IBC2026

LONDON— The Media Talent Manifesto (MTM) has announced the return of the World Skills Café at IBC2026, positioning the event as a critical industry forum to confront the widening talent, skills and diversity gap across the media and entertainment sector.

Taking place Thursday, Sept. 10, 2 PM - 5 PM at the RAI Amsterdam just prior to the show opening, The event will open with a keynote from Evan Shapiro, widely known as the industry’s “Media Cartographer,” who will deliver a data-led perspective on the structural shifts reshaping the workforce and the urgent need for change.

The World Skills Café has rapidly become the industry’s global focal point for tackling workforce challenge—bringing together leaders from across the industry to drive practical solutions and collective accountability, according to Shapiro.

“Let’s stop pretending this is a pipeline problem,” said Evan Shapiro. “The map of media has been completely redrawn by creators, platforms and new economics. But our approach to talent hasn’t caught up. The World Skills Café is where the industry comes to face that truth and start doing something about it.”

Alongside the event, IAMT will publish a new report, ‘Talent Trends in MediaTech’, offering fresh insight into how skills demands are shifting across the sector and where the most urgent gaps remain. The findings will help inform discussions at the World Skills Café and support industry-wide action.

The World Skills Café will once again feature a series of keynotes, panels and expert-led discussions designed to move beyond conversation and toward tangible commitments. Attendees will collaborate to identify the most critical skills gaps, explore new pathways into the industry, and accelerate diversity and inclusion across all levels of the workforce.

Carrie Wootten, Co-Founder of MTM, said “The pace of change across our industry is only accelerating, but the way we attract and develop talent hasn’t kept up. The World Skills Café is about bringing the industry together to address that disconnect head-on. What makes this initiative powerful is its focus on action – ensuring that the ideas and commitments made translate into real progress year-on-year.”

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Jo Mayer, Head of Marketing at IBC, added, “Talent and skills development are central to the future of the industry. The World Skills Café plays an important role in bringing these conversations into focus at IBC, creating a space where the industry can come together to address shared challenges and drive meaningful progress.”

The Café will also cover initiatives such as On Air, the world’s largest student-led global broadcast, have emerged directly from the collaboration and ideas generated through the World Skills Café. First launched in 2025 with more than 500 students participating worldwide, the initiative is expanding significantly in 2026 into a multi-channel global broadcast spanning news, sport, film and culture, providing hands-on experience across the full media workflow.