Diversified Appoints Tyler Affolter Chief Revenue Officer

PLANO, Texas—Diversified has announced that it has appointed Tyler Affolter chief revenue officer (CRO).

In the new post, Affolter will lead Diversified’s global commercial organization, helping accelerate growth across the company’s established media, collaboration and digital signage businesses while extending those core strengths into broadcast and experiential AV.

He will also work to align go-to-market strategy with Diversified’s engineering, delivery and services capabilities and support the company’s next phase of growth.

Affolter brings more than 20 years of enterprise revenue leadership experience across project-based and managed services organizations serving global clients.

“Our strategy is centered on where the market is going and what our clients need from us next,” said Paul Lidsky, CEO of Diversified. “Clients are looking for partners who can support media, enterprise AV, digital experience and services across environments that are becoming more connected and more critical to business performance. Tyler brings the commercial leadership and large-scale services experience to help us strengthen that model globally and continue executing with focus and discipline.”

Most recently, he led a large-scale global practice at NTT Data with accountability across the full product lifecycle—from concept and development through delivery, transformation and market differentiation. He has also held senior leadership roles at Verizon Business, Lumen Technologies and AT&T, where he built a reputation for driving revenue growth, developing high-performing teams and leading transformation across cloud, infrastructure, security, networking and managed services.

“What stands out about Diversified is the clarity of its strategy and the strength of its operating model,” said Affolter. “The company is built for where broadcast-grade performance and enterprise-scale requirements come together. That creates a real opportunity to combine commercial focus, technical depth and lifecycle support in a way that helps clients move faster and operate with more confidence. The focus now is on scaling that advantage.”

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Diversified is exhibiting at the 2026 NAB Show at Booth NES4 in the Central Hall Lobby.