IAMT CEO Saleha Williams launching the groups new grand and initiatives at the 2026 NAB Show.

LAS VEGAS—At the 2026 NAB Show, the IABM has announced that it has rebranded itself as the International Association of MediaTech (IAMT) and unveiled a number of new initiatives.

Those include a new AI-powered intelligence platform and the IAMT Global Alliance.

The transition to IAMT represents a fundamental strategic shift reflecting the reality of today’s market, the group said.

“This is beyond a rebrand—it’s a recognition of the market we now inhabit,” said Saleha Williams, CEO of IAMT. “The media value chain has been permanently transformed, moving from hardware-centric silos to a fluid, software-defined, and cloud-integrated ecosystem. IAMT is a lever for our collective growth.”

Building on its broadcast heritage while expanding into a broader MediaTech ecosystem, IAMT said it now supports a wide range of sectors including streaming, enterprise media, AI-driven workflows, immersive experiences and emerging content platforms.

The group said it made the change at a time when it was seeing record levels of audience engagement and industry reach. In 2025 alone, the organization achieved an 8.8% LinkedIn engagement rate—nearly three times the industry average—alongside more than 356,000 website sessions and over 220,000 active users.

“IAMT is not just growing its audience—it is activating it,” said Williams. “We are delivering high-value visibility, meaningful engagement, and trusted influence that translates directly into stronger credibility and more commercially valuable connections for our members.”

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A key component of its new strategies is the launch of MAI (MediaTech Agentic AI), an advanced agentic AI-powered discovery platform developed in collaboration with IAMT member Alpha Cogs. MAI is an integral part of IAMT’s new website, TheIAMT.org

MAI is trained on IAMT’s full knowledge ecosystem—including research, member thought leadership, journal content, and its Business Intelligence Unit—transforming the organization’s digital platform into an active, always-on engine for insight and discovery.

IAMT has also launched its new Marketplace platform as part of its reimagined website, designed to work in tandem with MAI to enhance member visibility and enable agentic AI-powered discovery of company profiles, products, and innovations, with content continuing to expand as members build out their presence on the platform.

“MAI is a gamechanger for member industry amplification,” said Williams. “It moves us from a static repository of information to a 24/7 global advocate for our members.”

Using Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), MAI generates direct, synthesized responses to user queries—citing IAMT member content as authoritative sources with:

Direct Citations: Answers are built from member-contributed insights, articles, and data

Authoritative Positioning: Members are presented as definitive experts within a trusted, neutral platform

Dynamic Content Integration: Updates from the IAMT Marketplace are continuously incorporated

“We are moving beyond traditional AI integration into systems capable of interpreting intent and contextual signals,” said Nicola Cogotti, founder and CTO of Alpha Cogs. “Leveraging the Emotional Intelligence Engine originally developed for

Cogi, MAI applies that same human‑centric architecture to information discovery—helping people access insights in a way that feels natural, adaptive, and deeply intelligent.”

IAMT also announced the launch of its IAMT Global Alliance, a reimagined ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between innovation and real-world application, showcase the though leadership of our partners and deliver information in the form of insights and intelligence. The IAMT Global Alliance is built on three core pillars:

Media Partners: Bringing MediaTech buyers and end users into direct dialogue with MediaTech providers

Educational Partners: Supporting the next generation of MediaTech talent through academic collaboration

Industry Collaboration Groups: Connecting organizations such as standards bodies and sustainability initiatives to address global challenges

“At its core, this is about aligning innovation with real-world needs,” said Williams. “By bringing buyers, educators, and industry groups into the same ecosystem, we are creating a more connected, responsive, and forward-looking industry.”

To further amplify member and partner voices, IAMT is launching its Visual Podcast Series at NAB Show 2026, providing a broadcast-quality platform for thought leadership, interviews, and industry dialogue—distributed globally across major streaming platforms and digital channels.

“We’re creating a direct connection between those building MediaTech and those buying it and those using it,” said Matt Stagg, of Neutral Wireless and an IAMT Global Alliance Ambassador and host of the IAMT Visual Podcast Series. “By bringing senior MediaTech buyers into the conversation—through research, roundtables, and real-world dialogue—we can ensure innovation is aligned with actual industry needs, not assumptions.”