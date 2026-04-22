MATC Elevates Production Training With Vinten Versine 360 Heads

Milwaukee Area Technical College students working at public TV stations get hands-on professional training using broadcast-quality equipment like the Vinten Versine 360 pan and tilt heads.

MILWAUKEE—WMVS and WMVT, Milwaukee PBS’s two high-definition television stations, are licensed to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), with their studios and offices located in the downtown campus, where students in the associate of applied science degree program in television and video production receive training.

At our MATC and Milwaukee PBS studios, television instructors have two priorities: ensuring our broadcast training labs and productions run smoothly and students receive the most practical, professional hands-on experience possible.

Supporting New Cameras

We constantly upgrade our student studio to mirror the on-air facilities of Channels 10 (WMVS) and 36 (WMVT) to stimulate student growth from training all the way to MPBS broadcasts and, finally, to the area TV stations we serve. When we recently discovered that the old heads on our Vinten Osprey pedestals could not support new Sony HDC3100 cameras, prompters and monitors, we began looking for a cost-effective solution that would ensure a truly professional student experience.

After entertaining several vendors and products and finding difficulty in satisfying all of our requirements, we contacted Vinten, who loaned us their latest offering, the Versine 360 pan and tilt heads, for a test drive. What we found was a sturdy, responsive and cost-effective solution that allows us to keep our older peds, add newer cameras and accessories and upgrade our training and production workflow with confidence.

Our studio operations were instantly upgraded when instructor Dan Brown installed the Versine 360 heads on our Ospreys. He and his fellow lab instructors, David McCoy and Traci Koller, found that the combination of precision, quality and versatility made these heads ideal for preparing our students at the fundamental stage of broadcast learning. Utilizing those skills later as crew members at Milwaukee PBS, they seamlessly supported our schedule of local productions.

Versine 360 heads are built for demanding studio environments, which is key when using them in training for hours on end. Their robust construction handles repeated, intensive use, essential in a live, multicam environment with students of different skill levels.

In live production—especially in a high-volume training lab—camera support is not just about mounting a camera; it’s about precision, repeatability and operator confidence. Dan found that the Versine heads provide excellent counterbalance, holding the camera steady with only rare needs for adjustment, which is important for longer productions with multiple rotating operators. Their adjustable fluid drag ensures pans and tilts are smooth and consistent, giving operators confidence as they learn to focus on framing and storytelling.

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One of the most rewarding parts of my job is integrating the latest professional equipment into our tech college programs—the only TV program in the state and one of only a handful housed within a PBS station. Students seek out MATC to learn in our Milwaukee PBS studios, gaining hands-on experience in broadcast production. This practical training is invaluable, providing students the skills and confidence to step into broadcast roles immediately after graduation.

Training the Next Generation

The majority of broadcast and video professionals in our market, from TV stations to the Milwaukee Brewers and Bucks, to networks and production companies throughout the Midwest, include staff trained here at MATC/MPBS. They know the combination of training, skills, gear and professional experiences afforded by an MATC education is second to none when it comes to transitioning into the professional world.

Investing in the Versine 360 heads was not just about upgrading equipment; it was about maintaining an environment where our broadcasts and our students benefit from high standards of performance and reliability. Their precision, robustness and versatility allows us to run complex productions confidently while serving as a real-world classroom for future industry professionals.

The Vinten Versine 360 heads are now an integral part of our educational experience, giving our programs polish and students a foundation that will serve them throughout their careers in Southeastern Wisconsin’s broadcast industry and beyond.

More information is available on Vinten’s website.