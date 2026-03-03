Rise Brings Mentoring, Leadership and Advocacy to 2026 NAB Show

Rise will be located at Booth W1354 in the West Hall.

From early career professionals taking their first steps in technical roles to senior executives shaping organizational strategy, Rise Women in Broadcast will use its NAB Show presence in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center as a welcoming base for connection, encouragement and purposeful industry engagement.

NAB Show is one of the most significant global gatherings for broadcast and media technology, and for Rise it represents not just a trade show, but an opportunity to strengthen the talent pipeline and reinforce the importance of visible, sustained support for women in the sector.

A Welcoming Hub in the West Hall

Rise will be located at Booth W1354 in the West Hall, open throughout the show to anyone who would like to meet the team, learn more about its initiatives or simply pause for a friendly check-in.

Deborah Cross (Image credit: Rise)

Trade shows can be energizing and overwhelming in equal measure; with long days, back-to-back meetings and packed schedules, it can be difficult to find space for more reflective conversations about career progression and leadership. The Rise stand is designed to offer exactly that. It will act as a relaxed hub for informal mentoring conversations, drop-ins and networking, reflecting the organization’s belief that some of the most valuable industry moments happen between sessions, away from the main corridors of activity.

Attendees can stop by to reconnect with the Rise community, explore opportunities to get involved, or have open discussions about career direction, leadership challenges and navigating change in a fast-moving sector. Whether someone is attending NAB Show for the first time or has been part of the industry for decades, the stand offers a consistent message: you do not have to navigate this industry alone.

Structured Pathways: Mentoring and Elevate

At the heart of Rise’s work is the “Rise Mentoring Programme,” a free, six-month global scheme pairing women working in broadcast and media technology with experienced industry mentors. Active across the U.K., Europe, North America, India, APAC, ANZ and MENA, the program provides structured support focused on confidence, clarity and progression.

The mentoring experience is designed to help participants map their career journeys, articulate their goals and build resilience in technical and leadership environments where representation can still be limited. Through one-to-one mentoring, group sessions and community engagement, the program creates space for reflection and growth, while also building a lasting network of peers and supporters.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rise recently announced its “Rise Elevate” leadership program, developed for midcareer women preparing to move into senior and executive positions. (Image credit: Rise)

Alongside mentoring sits the “Rise Elevate” leadership program, developed for midcareer women preparing to move into senior and executive positions. Elevate combines structured learning with real-world application, encouraging participants to strengthen their leadership presence, develop strategic thinking and increase their influence within their organizations.

Together, the Rise Mentoring Programme and Rise Elevate create a clear pathway from early career development through to senior leadership. For broadcasters, vendors and service providers thinking about succession planning, skills shortages and long-term organizational health, these initiatives offer a practical way to identify, support and retain talent from underrepresented groups. They also help to build more inclusive cultures where women can see a future for themselves at every level.

For more information on these program, Visit the Rise website.

Rise Emergency Packs

In addition to mentoring and leadership development, Rise continues to prioritize practical inclusion at industry events. During the 2026 NAB Show, Rise will once again offer its Rise Emergency Packs, kindly sponsored by FooEngine.

These small but thoughtful kits contain practical and wellness essentials designed to help female attendees through long days at the convention center. The initiative reflects a broader belief within Rise: Inclusion is not only about representation on stage or in boardrooms, but also about the everyday details that make people feel considered and supported.

C-Suite Engagement and Panel+

At the senior end of the talent pipeline, Rise will host an invitation-only C-Suite Breakfast during the show. This gathering will bring together executives, industry leaders and inclusion advocates to discuss talent development, retention and how to translate diversity commitments into measurable organizational action.

By engaging directly with decision-makers, Rise aims to ensure that insights from its mentoring and leadership programs inform how companies structure teams, develop future leaders and build sustainable, inclusive growth strategies.

Rise’s Panel+ initiative will also be visible throughout the show, supporting the placement of women and diverse experts on technical and strategic panels across the show. Panel+ exists to move representation beyond specialist diversity sessions and into the core conversations that define the future of media technology. By working with conference organizers and partners, Rise helps ensure that industry stages reflect the breadth of talent shaping the sector. Visit the Rise website for more information on Panel+.

Rise’s presence at the 2026 NAB Show is designed to offer tangible value across multiple levels:

Clear pathways from mentoring to leadership development.

Greater visibility for diverse technical and commercial voices.

Practical on-site support that makes major industry events more welcoming.

Direct engagement with senior leaders on building inclusive organizations.

A Connected Global Community

Beyond the show, Rise’s networks connect professionals across North America, Europe, MENA, ANZ, APAC and India through year-round mentoring, leadership development and digital engagement. The relationships formed at events such as NAB Show continue long after the exhibition closes.

For organizations, Rise provides practical routes to support equity and strengthen leadership pipelines. For individuals, it offers structured mentoring, leadership development through Elevate, speaking opportunities via Panel+ and welcoming spaces at major industry events.

NAB Show visitors are encouraged to stop by Booth W1354 in the West Hall to meet the team, learn more or simply say hello. Whether you are starting out, preparing for leadership or looking for ways to build more inclusive teams, Rise is there to support you—at the NAB Show and throughout the year.