Baron to Introduce Graphical Weather System at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Baron is set to introduce Baron Lynx, a complete broadcast weather system with robust features and eye-catching graphics, at the 2016 NAB show. With Baron Lynx, broadcasters can attract and retain viewers on all platforms, including online and mobile, by delivering impactful, graphics-rich weather stories.

With its scalable architecture, Baron Lynx is configurable to the station’s needs, ensuring that tasks are completed seamlessly and accurately for all market sizes. Baron will demonstrate the system, including such features as: instant social media posting, forecast editing, wall interaction, advanced storm analysis and customized 3D graphics and mapping.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Baronwill be in boothC7516. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.