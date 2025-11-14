Wheatstone Names Darrin Paley VP of Business Accounts

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone has named company veteran Darrin Paley vice president of business accounts, effective immediately.

In his new role, Paley will head global business sales for its Wheatstone, Audioarts Engineering and VoxPro product lines, the company said.

“Darrin brings to this new role his deep understanding of the issues facing our industry today and his experience as a trusted partner to our customers and dealers for more than 25 years," Wheatstone president and founder Gary Snow said.

Paley joined Wheatstone in 2001, initially as a senior sales engineer. Prior to that, he spent six years with family businesses Oakwood Broadcast and Ron Paley Broadcast (now GS Technical Broadcast Services), a specialist in broadcast-facility design, project management and installation, particularly for Wheatstone products, the company said.

Paley will be based from Wheatstone’s New Bern factory and can be reached via email at darrinpaley@wheatstone.com or at 252-638-7000, extension 116.