Zylia at the 2019 NAMM Show

At the 2019 NAMM Show, Zylia will unveil the ZYLIA Studio PRO and ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter plug-ins for the Pro Tools Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). Developed to address the needs of audio enthusiasts, the new plug-ins accommodate specific characteristics of Pro Tools and enable use of the DAW with the innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone and ZYLIA Studio PRO and ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter software.

Because Pro Tools supports a maximum of 16 channels per track instead of the 19 provided by the ZM-1 microphone, ZYLIA plug-ins in the AAX plug-in format process the first 16 channels from ZYLIA recordings and omit the three bottom microphones. Users still benefit from the plug-ins' unique features. ZYLIA Studio PRO enables spatial filtering and signal separation directly within a DAW, and also gives users access to various surround presets (up to 10.2/5.1.4). ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter in the AAX version supports conversion to 1st- and 2nd-order Ambisonics, enabling users to prepare 3D audio recordings.

At the 2019 NAMM show, Zylia will showcase the innovative ZYLIA ZM-1, an incredibly light, compact, and beautifully designed recording solution capable of delivering 48 kHz/24-bit resolution while capturing the full spatial sound scene. No matter where they are, users can simply connect the ZYLIA ZM-1 to a laptop via USB and begin recording.

The ZM-1 boasts 19 omnidirectional microphone capsules, which are distributed around a sphere measuring 4 inches in circumference and weighing just 16.6 ounces. A LED ring encircling the sphere gives off a gentle glow that indicates recording status. When using the ZM-1 in combination with ZYLIA Studio software, musicians can record their performances in a new, groundbreaking way — in both 3D/360-degree audio and traditional stereo.

ZYLIA Studio PRO is a VST/AU plug-in that brings spatial filtering and signal separation directly into the Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). ZYLIA Studio PRO uses virtual microphone technology (software-defined microphones) on the 19-channel ZYLIA ZM-1 recording to separate sound sources and record them as individual tracks. The software also uses spatial filtering and blind sound-source separation to detect automatically the position of sound sources and separate them in real time. Users can set and monitor virtual microphones of multiple polar patterns or characteristics, both live and during postproduction. They can also take advantage of presets for surround or ambient recordings (5.1, 7.1, 5.4.1, 22.2, and more).

The ZYLIA Ambisonics Converter converts multichannel recordings made with the ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone into Higher Order Ambisonics full-sphere surround-sound recordings. This software tool makes it easy for users to prepare 3D audio recordings for playback on the Facebook 360 and YouTube 360 platforms. The converter offers a B-format signal set that includes 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-order Ambisonics to bring added height and depth to surround sound. Users can choose between the FuMa and ACN component ordering formats, as required by the target platform, and between ambiX and TBE output formats. The converter also allows for quick correction of microphone orientation in postproduction.

"At this year's NAMM Show, we're showcasing our innovative ZYLIA ZM-1 microphone and the sophisticated software tools that help musicians and audio creatives make the most of every recording. New Zylia plug-ins for Pro Tools will make their debut at the show, and we look forward to demonstrating for attendees how these and other Zylia solutions bring exceptional flexibility, sophistication, and simplicity to the world of high-resolution sound recording and 3D/360-degree audio."

— Piotr Szczechowiak, Chief Operating Officer, Zylia

Zylia develops innovative, world-class recording technologies and turns them into products that improve the lives of musicians and audio creatives. With a passionate and dedicated team of almost 20 experts in music production, audio research, software, business and product development, the company crafts and delivers products with the potential to redefine and revolutionize the way sound and musical performances are recorded and produced. Leveraging their personal experience as musicians and tech gurus, along with input from music and audio communities around the world, Zylia's experts bring musicians agile recording tools that make it easy to be creative in any environment.

